NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE AND HOMES & COMMUNITY RENEWAL ANNOUNCE COMPLETION OF $13 MILLION MIXED-USE REVITALIZATION PROJECT IN DOWNTOWN ROCHESTER

Photos of the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Here

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Harper’s Corner, a $12.8 million mixed-use redevelopment project that transforms four long-distressed commercial buildings in downtown Rochester into new workforce housing and affordable commercial space. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 6,000 affordable homes in Monroe County, including more than 4,700 in Rochester. Harper’s Corner continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Harper’s Corner is turning a blighted intersection into a vibrant mixed-use destination that will create new opportunities for residents, entrepreneurs and small businesses in downtown Rochester,” Governor Hochul said. “By restoring these long-vacant historic buildings and creating affordable housing and commercial space, this project is helping strengthen Rochester’s urban core while preserving the architectural character that makes the city unique.”

The project rehabilitated four historic buildings located on East Main Street and North Clinton Avenue into a unified mixed-use development featuring four ground-floor commercial spaces and 11 affordable residential apartments above. The redevelopment restores the historic fabric of one of downtown Rochester’s key intersections and remedies long-standing vacancy and deterioration that had hindered investment along the corridor.

The ground-floor commercial component includes approximately 4,350 square feet of affordable retail and commercial space designed to support local entrepreneurs. Each storefront features a separate entrance along East Main Street or Clinton Avenue, while interior connections provide flexibility for tenants seeking larger combined spaces.

The residential portion includes 11 apartments serving middle-income households earning up to 80 percent of Area Median Income under a 50-year regulatory agreement with the City of Rochester. The apartments include five one-bedroom units, five one-bedroom-plus-office units and one two-bedroom apartment.

The rehabilitation was designed to meet strict historic preservation standards and leveraged both federal and State Historic Tax Credits. Restoration work included masonry cleaning, historic window restoration, installation of historically appropriate storefront systems, preservation of historic tin ceilings and restoration of terrazzo and tile flooring elements.

Harper’s Corner is fully electric and incorporates high-efficiency building systems that have earned certifications through the NYSERDA New Construction – Housing Program, the Energy Star Multifamily New Construction ERI Pathway program and the EPA Indoor airPLUS program.

Financing for the development included $2 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal and $4 million through the New York State Department of State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is facilitating an estimated $1.9 million in federal historic tax credits and $2.9 million in state historic tax credits. Empire State Development provided $250,000 through its Regional Revitalization Partnership and $710,000 through the Restore New York Initiative. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) provided $22,000. The city of Rochester provided $1.2 million.

The name Harper’s Corner was selected to honor Rochester businesswoman Martha Matilda Harper, a friend of Susan B. Anthony who was the first female member of the Rochester Chamber of Commerce and has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. Harper is considered the creator of the modern beauty salon and the inventor of modern retail franchising, having spun her Rochester salon off into over 100 franchises, and invented the reclining shampoo chair for use in her salons.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Harper’s Corner demonstrates how strategic investments in historic preservation and mixed-use development can help transform downtown corridors and create lasting economic opportunity. This project restores four architecturally significant buildings and creates affordable commercial space for local businesses and quality housing in Rochester. We are grateful to Home Leasing, the city of Rochester, and our many State partners for bringing new life to this important corner of downtown.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The completion of Harper’s Corner marks a major milestone for downtown Rochester and demonstrates how investing in historic revitalization through the DRI can help reimagine an entire community. This prominent intersection is now creating space for new businesses, renewed energy, and new stories to be told—all while honoring the legacy of trailblazing businesswoman Martha Matilda Harper. The Department of State is proud to play a role in bringing this transformative project to life.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, "Main streets and downtowns across New York are ready for reinvestment and our historic preservation resources provide incredible opportunities to bring new life, housing and business activity back to these spaces. New York continues to lead the nation in the use of historic rehabilitation tax credits, helping communities of all sizes transform long-underutilized properties into vibrant community assets. The federal and state programs are powerful tools that help local visions become reality. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in prioritizing safe and affordable housing for New Yorkers and for encouraging revitalization efforts in our downtowns."

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO, NYSERDA said, “The completion of Harper’s Corner is another powerful example of how strategic investment in mixed use projects can revitalize downtown spaces while moving New York towards a cleaner, healthier future. Combining energy efficient design with vibrant commercial space and affordable housing, this revitalization project will strengthen the local economy and create a more resilient community for residents and businesses.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “This project has transformed a decades-long blighted city block into a vibrant hub in downtown Rochester. Targeted funding through Governor Hochul’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, coupled with grants from ESD’s Restore NY and Regional Revitalization Partnership programs, worked together to ensure that Harper’s Corner was rehabilitated and reimagined to spark new economic growth.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “With the completion of the Harper’s Corner project, we’ve turned long-vacant buildings into new housing, commercial space, and opportunity for Rochester families and small businesses alike. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and all our partners for their continued commitment to revitalizing downtown Rochester and creating a stronger future for our community. I look forward to our continued work together.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “This vital street corner in the heart of downtown Rochester, where we have more people living now than ever before, no longer represents neglect. It’s now a sign of progress, unity, and the potential that exists within our city. The strategic investments being made by the State of New York and Governor Hochul help to inspire the renaissance downtown is undergoing, which benefits not only city residents but the entire region.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “This transformative revitalization project will restore new energy and opportunity to one of downtown Rochester’s historic corners — creating space for businesses to grow, attracting new investment, and strengthening our local economy. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and our state partners for their continued commitment to Rochester’s future and for investing in the continued resurgence of our downtown community.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “The completion of Harper’s Corner is a powerful turning point for downtown Rochester. For too long, the intersection of Main and Clinton has faced disinvestment, but this project breathes new life into our community by delivering affordable workforce housing and commercial spaces designed to uplift local entrepreneurs. Naming this space after Martha Matilda Harper—a trailblazing businesswoman and innovator—is a beautiful reminder of our city's rich legacy of resilience. True community revitalization requires us to build from the ground up, and I am grateful to Governor Hochul, the City of Rochester, and all our partners for investing in our neighborhoods and our people.”

Home Leasing CEO Megan Houppert said, “Home Leasing is thrilled with the transformation Harper’s Corner brings to Downtown Rochester. The revitalization of this blighted corner restores vitality to a long-neglected historic landmark and creates a place where people can once again live, gather, and invest in the future of Rochester.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 410 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including the city of Rochester.

As part of Governor Hochul’s 2026 State of the State, the Governor proposed her “Let Them Build” agenda, a series of landmark reforms to speed up housing and infrastructure development and lower costs. This initiative will spur a series of common-sense reforms to New York’s State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and executive actions to expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 81,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 99 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.