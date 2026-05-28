JOINT RELEASE: Bill to Update the Front Range Passenger Rail District to Pave the Way for Future Service Becomes Law

DENVER, CO – Governor Jared Polis on May 26 signed a bill into law that will make narrowly targeted updates to advance the Front Range Passenger Rail project, a train line that would connect communities from Fort Collins to Pueblo.

“Families in Fort Collins want an affordable, eco-friendly, and convenient way to travel along the Front Range,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins. “These communities are highly interconnected and our infrastructure should match how Coloradans live, work, and travel every day. This bill creates a strong foundation for this project to advance with accurate boundaries and community input.”

“From Fort Collins to Pueblo, passenger rail is coming to Colorado,” said Speaker Pro Tempore Andy Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins. “As we get closer to breaking ground on the project, we are narrowing in on details that will help make passenger rail a reality for the Front Range. From going to CSU games and a concert in Denver to commuting for work, the Front Range Passenger Rail will deliver a safe, dependable alternative to car travel.”

“For my community in Pueblo, Front Range Passenger Rail means opportunities for employment, visiting family, and enjoying everything Colorado has to offer in a way that meets how Coloradans want to travel,” said Senator Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo. “This bill lays the groundwork for Front Range Passenger Rail to move forward, creating limitless opportunities for communities along the Front Range, including Pueblo.”

“Passenger rail can open up more job opportunities and save Coloradans money on transportation,” said Rep. Amy Paschal, D-Colorado Springs. “This law creates a clear path for the Front Range Passenger Rail to take shape, improving Colorado’s transportation options and infrastructure for the municipalities that have already opted into this rail system. Soon, voters around these stations will get a say on whether or not their community will have Front Range Passenger Rail. This project has been a long time in the making, and I am excited for the opportunities that this will open up for my community in Colorado Springs.”

SB26-172 updates the Front Range Passenger Rail District boundaries to focus on municipalities that would be directly served by the rail line and remove municipalities outside of the service area. It also creates residency requirements for the district board members and adjusts how ballot measures are brought by the district, creating options for subdistricts within the district boundaries.