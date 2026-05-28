JOINT RELEASE: SIGNED! Bill to Benefit Colorado Farmers and Ranchers

DENVER, CO – Governor Jared Polis on May 26 signed legislation to make pesticide disposal and recycling easier and more affordable for Colorado’s farmers and ranchers.

“This new law will help farmers and ranchers in my district and across Colorado who have been holding on to pesticides for decades because there aren’t safe, easy disposal options,” said Rep. Tisha Mauro, D-Pueblo. “Our law creates a new state-run program that brings safe, convenient and low-cost pesticide disposal directly to our communities. Colorado farmers and ranchers are good stewards of our land, and this law will save them time, money and hassle on proper pesticide disposal.”

“This new law will keep our communities safe from pesticide contamination, protect Colorado’s land and waterways, and support farmers with an affordable and convenient way to safely dispose of pesticides and recycle containers,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins. “It’s specifically designed to meet Colorado’s needs through a public-private partnership with strong oversight.”

“HB26-1111 saves farmers and ranchers money and protects our waterways and soil,” said Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Longmont. “Without access to pesticide disposal programs, Coloradans risk contaminating our environment or exposing themselves to chemicals from accidental leaks. Our law brings safe, affordable pesticide disposal to our farmers and ranchers. I’m proud to sponsor this law because it not only supports our agriculture community, but protects our environment too.”

“This new law creates a solution to a real challenge in our rural and agricultural communities that will save people money,” said Senator Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco. “In Colorado, we don’t currently have a system that allows for the responsible and affordable disposal of agricultural pesticides, leading to unsafe storage, contamination risks, and high costs for producers. These pesticides require specific handling and incineration protocols, leaving many producers in rural communities without any good options. This new law is a win-win, tailored to fill this gap to support Colorado farmers while protecting our land and water."

HB26-1111 will offer farmers a new option to safely remove pesticides and containers that are no longer needed from their property. This law creates the Pesticide Product Disposal and Container Recycling Enterprise housed in the Department of Agriculture (CDA). This Enterprise will target large quantities of pesticides kept on agricultural properties by farmers and ranchers by creating an affordable method for pesticide disposal.

Pesticide disposal and recycling facilities in Colorado are limited, dispersed, inconvenient and expensive for farmers and ranchers. Without access to pesticide disposal and recycling services, harmful chemicals often accumulate, which increases the risk of improper disposal or leaks that could contaminate Colorado’s soil and water. Beginning in 2027, HB26-1111 will create a new program that provides relief to our farmers and ranchers and protects our environment.