Dr. Nicholas Hastings Featured at French Riviera Podcast Pavilion During Cannes Health and Wellness Events

Dr Nicholas Hastings at the red carpet event for the sHEALed Premiere

Emergency physician Dr. Nicholas Hastings joins top voices in longevity and preventative medicine at the French Riviera Podcast Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival

The future of medicine has to include education outside the hospital walls,” — Dr Hastings

CANNES, FRANCE, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emergency physician and digital health educator Dr. Nicholas Hastings participated in filmed interviews and podcast conversations during the Cannes Film Festival as part of the French Riviera Podcast Pavilion connected to Biohack Yourself Media and the wellness-focused events surrounding the documentary sHEALed.Set against the backdrop of the French Riviera, the podcast pavilion became a gathering place for physicians, health influencers, wellness entrepreneurs, longevity experts, and creators from around the world during Cannes Film Festival week.Dr. Hastings joined a lineup of recognized voices in the health and wellness space, including prominent physicians, biohacking experts, and medical influencers participating in media interviews, educational conversations, and wellness discussions centered around the future of healthcare and preventative medicine.Known online as " Future Proof Doc ," Dr. Hastings has built a growing audience by translating emergency medicine and health topics into practical educational content designed for everyday audiences.At the podcast pavilion, Dr. Hastings discussed the importance of prevention, metabolic health, emergency medicine awareness, longevity, and the evolving role social media now plays in public health education."The future of medicine has to include education outside the hospital walls," said Dr. Hastings. "People are actively searching for ways to better understand their bodies, improve their health, and prevent chronic disease before it escalates into emergencies."The French Riviera podcast activations highlighted the growing collaboration between healthcare professionals, digital creators, filmmakers, and wellness innovators, reflecting a broader movement toward modern health communication and accessible wellness education.Throughout the week, Cannes events connected to Biohack Yourself Media and sHEALed featured interviews, networking gatherings, wellness discussions, documentary promotions, and collaborative media productions focused on longevity, optimization, and preventative care.Dr. Hastings continues expanding his presence as both a practicing emergency physician and a trusted online health communicator through media appearances, educational content, and public speaking opportunities.About Dr. Nicholas HastingsDr. Nicholas Hastings is a board-certified emergency medicine physician, digital health educator, and longevity advocate known online as "Future Proof Doc." Through his platform @futureproofdoc, he translates complex medical topics into practical, accessible content for everyday audiences. Dr. Hastings is represented by Moon Media Affairs Instagram: @futureproofdocFor interviews, media opportunities, or collaborations:

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