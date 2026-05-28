JOINT RELEASE: Signed! Legislation to Improve Road Safety, Fund Wildlife Crossings

DENVER, CO – Governor Jared Polis yesterday signed bipartisan legislation into law that will prevent wildlife collisions.

SB26-141 , sponsored by Senator Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, and House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, will create an optional $5 collision prevention fee during annual vehicle registration, creating reliable and dedicated funding for wildlife crossing infrastructure.

“There’s very little that we can do in government that is over 90% effective – but wildlife crossings are that rare solution,” said Roberts. “This infrastructure is proven to reduce collisions with wildlife, protect humans and animals, and save drivers money. I’m proud to sponsor this bipartisan solution to create a sustainable, voluntary funding source that will make our roads safer, especially in rural Colorado.”

“The success of the Kremmling wildlife crossing has made it clear that wildlife crossings help prevent dangerous accidents,” said McCluskie. “Wildlife collisions are common on the Western Slope, which not only makes road travel risky, but also drives up car insurance costs and impacts Colorado’s ecosystem. Our new bipartisan law creates more opportunities to build wildlife crossings, saving lives and protecting Colorado wildlife.”

Also sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa, and Representative Rick Taggart, R-Grand Junction, the law will dramatically reduce motor vehicle crashes with wildlife by authorizing an optional $5 fee that will be collected during annual vehicle registration beginning in 2027. The fund will be used to construct wildlife collision prevention infrastructure including overpasses, underpasses, jump-outs, and fencing, and will also allow Colorado to leverage federal matching funds for these projects. A portion of the funds will also benefit the Wildlife Cash Fund, administered by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, to conserve habitat on either side of the crossings.