JOINT RELEASE: ICYMI: Polis Signs Bill to Expand Access to Abortion Care for College Students

DENVER, CO – Governor Jared Polis yesterday signed legislation to require college student health centers to provide on-site abortion medication services.

“Despite the Trump administration’s attempts to outlaw abortion entirely, Colorado remains a beacon for safe, legal and protected reproductive health care,” said Rep. Lorena García D-Unincorporated Adams County. “When voters approved Amendment 79, they enshrined the right to an abortion into the Colorado Constitution, and this new law makes sure college students can easily access their constitutionally-protected right to reproductive healthcare. For college students, their entire lives center around campus, and this law makes medication abortion accessible through a student health clinic or pharmacy.”

“College students are navigating a nation that continues to undermine their right to abortion care, but Colorado is and will remain a safe haven for reproductive rights,” said Sen. Katie Wallace, D-Longmont. “This law will ensure that students who rely on campus health centers are able to access the healthcare they need, when they need it, where they are.”

“In a post-Dobbs era where patients and providers navigate a frightening national landscape, Colorado has stepped up to safeguard reproductive healthcare,” said Rep. Kenny Nguyen, D-Broomfield. “While abortion is legal, it’s not always accessible, and this law makes it easier for college students to access abortion medication on campus. College students shouldn’t have to go through hoops to receive their constitutionally-protected right to an abortion. Our law streamlines access to medication abortion so college students can receive life-saving care.”

“Abortion care is healthcare, and college students in Colorado deserve access to that care despite national efforts to deny it,” said Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Arapahoe County. “Colorado voters enshrined the right to abortion in the constitution, and with this law, we’re leveling the playing field so students have equal access to that right.”

HB26-1335 will expand college students’ access to reproductive healthcare by requiring public and private higher education institutions with student health centers to provide on-site abortion medication.

If the college has an on-campus pharmacy, abortion medication must be available to enrolled students. If the college does not have a pharmacy on campus, healthcare providers will be required to submit a prescription for abortion medication to a pharmacy or other prescription drug outlet located off campus. The law will also add privacy protections by requiring institutions to comply with preexisting personally identifying information maintenance and disclosure protections in state law. The law will exempt higher education institutions from the requirement to stock or dispense abortion medication if doing so would conflict with their religious beliefs or practices or if it would jeopardize an institution’s federal grant participation.