Montessori Reggio Academy® Expands to Cinco Ranch, Bringing Award-Winning Education to More Katy Families

Montessori Reggio Academy® of Katy Cinco Ranch Campus

New MRA Cinco Ranch Campus Expands Access to Montessori, Reggio Emilia, and Cambridge Early Years Education for Katy Families

We were looking for a school that would challenge our child academically while also helping him become confident and independent. What we found was so much more.” — MRA Parent

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of serving families throughout the Greater Houston area, Montessori Reggio Academy® has officially expanded into one of Katy's most sought-after communities with the opening of its new campus in Cinco Ranch.The new location marks a significant milestone for the school, which has earned a reputation for providing an innovative educational experience that prepares children not only academically, but also socially, emotionally, and physically for future success.Now enrolling children ages 12 months through 6 years old, the Cinco Ranch campus brings MRA's distinctive educational model to even more families seeking a meaningful alternative to traditional early childhood education.The expansion comes in response to growing demand from parents who have long requested an MRA campus closer to their homes."Our growth has always been driven by families who believe in our mission and want access to an educational experience that nurtures the whole child," said Head of School, Ms. Breanna. "The opening of our Cinco Ranch campus is a direct reflection of the trust parents have placed in us and our commitment to serving more communities."At the heart of Montessori Reggio Academy's success is its unique combination of three internationally respected educational approaches: Montessori, Reggio Emilia, and the Cambridge Early Years Programme.The Montessori philosophy, developed by renowned educator Maria Montessori, focuses on creating carefully prepared environments where children can learn at their own pace through hands-on exploration and purposeful activities. Classrooms are designed around the developmental needs of children, encouraging independence, concentration, confidence, and a lifelong love of learning.Complementing this approach is the Reggio Emilia philosophy, which places strong emphasis on collaboration, creativity, communication, and community. Children learn through meaningful interactions with peers, teachers, and their environment while developing leadership skills, critical thinking abilities, and the confidence to express their ideas openly.The school's curriculum is further enhanced through the Cambridge Early Years Programme, an internationally recognized framework designed to support children during the most important years of development. The program promotes communication, literacy, mathematics, physical development, creativity, and personal growth while encouraging curiosity, inquiry, and problem-solving skills. By combining these foundational learning experiences, children build the confidence and academic readiness needed for a successful transition into elementary school and beyond.Parents say the difference is noticeable from the moment they enter an MRA classroom."We were looking for a school that would challenge our child academically while also helping him become confident and independent," shared one MRA parent. "What we found was so much more. The teachers genuinely care, and our son loves coming to school every day."Another parent added, "The growth we've seen in our daughter has been incredible. She's become more confident, more curious, and excited about learning. MRA feels like an extension of our family."The new Cinco Ranch campus continues Montessori Reggio Academy's commitment to creating engaging learning environments where children are encouraged to explore, discover, create, and develop the skills necessary to thrive in an ever-changing world.For families seeking a private school that goes beyond traditional education, Montessori Reggio Academyinvites parents to experience the difference firsthand.Applications are now being accepted for the upcoming school year.To schedule a tour or learn more, visit www.montessorireggioacademy.com or call (832) 234-4153.

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