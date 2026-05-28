RADIUS Conference Returns with More Partners and New Speakers for 2026

Learn from network security industry leaders at RADIUS Conference 2026 Alan DeKok, Founder of FreeRADIUS & CEO at InkBridge Networks

Two days. Two formats. One global community. Registration now open for the 2nd annual RADIUS Conference.

The RADIUS community has been hungry for a dedicated space to compare notes, debate the future, and learn from each other.” — Alan DeKok, Founder of FreeRADIUS and CEO, InkBridge Networks

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InkBridge Networks and Radiator Software today announced registration is now open for the second annual RADIUS Conference , the only global event dedicated to the authentication protocol securing hundreds of millions of daily user connections across ISPs, enterprises, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure worldwide.Building on the success of the inaugural 2025 conference in Tampere, Finland, RADIUS Conference 2026 returns in an upgraded two-part format:Workshop — Monday, June 8, 2026, at Finlandia Hall in Helsinki, Finland, as an official side event of TNC26, the premier European research and education networking conference hosted by GÉANT.Virtual Speaker Series — Monday, June 15, 2026, streamed globally and free to attend, featuring a full day of expert sessions across four tracks: ISP, Enterprise, General RADIUS, and Educational/Federated Identity.Both events are open for registration today at radiusconference.org.WHY A RADIUS CONFERENCE, AND WHY NOWFirst published in 1991, RADIUS (Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service) has quietly become one of the most widely deployed protocols on the internet. It underpins eduroam, the global roaming federation connecting more than 10,000 research and education institutions. It authenticates carrier-grade subscriber networks at major ISPs. It secures enterprise Wi-Fi, VPNs, and zero-trust access deployments around the world.Yet despite its scale, RADIUS has lacked a dedicated forum, a place where the people who write the standards, build the implementations, and operate the world's largest deployments can meet, compare notes, and shape the protocol's future. The 2024 disclosure of the BlastRADIUS vulnerability made clear what was at stake. The 2025 conference made clear that the community was ready.RADIUS Conference 2026 builds on that foundation, anchored in Helsinki alongside the European NREN community and broadcast globally a week later.FEATURED SPEAKERSThe 2026 program features practitioners and standards-setters from across the global RADIUS community. Confirmed marquee speakers include: Alan DeKok — Founder of the FreeRADIUS Project and CEO of InkBridge Networks. Conference host and speaker, DeKok has led the open-source FreeRADIUS project for more than two decades and is a contributor to RADIUS standards work at the IETF.Karri Huhtanen — CTO and Founder of Radiator Software Oy, the Finnish company behind the Radiator commercial RADIUS server used by carriers and enterprises worldwide. Co-organiser of the conference and a long-standing voice in the European RADIUS community.Mark Grayson – Cisco Fellow in the Global Technology and Standardization Group, where he holds broad responsibility for supporting Cisco's 5G/6G strategy. He has been granted over 200 patents in mobile communications, chairs the WBA's OpenRoaming program, and co-chairs the O-RAN Alliance's Fronthaul Working Group. Mark will present "Developing a Resilient Infrastructure with Mission Critical and Emergency Services." outlining a framework for how Wi-Fi, Passpoint, and OpenRoaming can facilitate and sustain emergency calling and priority communications between the public, first responders, public safety organizations, and emergency services.Bryan Lechner — Director of Product Line Management, NAC and SSE, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. With more than 25 years in commercial network security, Lechner will present “RADIUS is Dead, Long Live RADIUS,” a candid look at how the protocol is evolving to meet customer demands in the era of cloud, quantum computing, and dynamic network security.Eva Santos — Service Delivery Engineer and Certified Wireless Network Expert (CWNE), with prior product and consulting roles at Cisco. Santos will deliver “The Importance of RadSec post-BlastRADIUS,” examining why the most important RADIUS upgrade in a decade remains chronically under-deployed — and what to do about it.Additional speakers from Internet2, the eduroam community, and global service providers will be announced in the coming weeks. The full program will be published at radiusconference.org.QUOTES“The inaugural conference in 2025 confirmed what we suspected: the RADIUS community has been hungry for a dedicated space to compare notes, debate the future, and learn from each other. Joining forces with TNC26 takes that conversation to exactly the right audience — the networks and institutions that depend on this protocol every single day.”— Alan DeKok, Founder of FreeRADIUS and CEO, InkBridge Networks“Year one was about proving the community existed. Year two is about deepening it. Pairing the workshop with TNC26 in Helsinki, and then opening the virtual series to anyone, anywhere, is exactly how we grow this from an event into a movement.”— Karri Huhtanen, CTO and Founder, Radiator Software OyEVENT DETAILS AND HOW TO REGISTERWorkshop (In-Person)Date: Monday, June 8, 2026Venue: Finlandia Hall, Helsinki, FinlandFormat: Half-day, hands-on workshop for experienced RADIUS implementers and operatorsCapacity: Approximately 25 attendeesRegistration: €30 via the TNC26 side meetings program.Virtual Speaker SeriesDate: Monday, June 15, 2026Format: Full-day, free virtual program with live Q&ATracks: ISP, Enterprise, General RADIUS, Educational/Federated IdentityRecordings: All sessions recorded and shared with registrants.Registration: FreeOPPORTUNITIESThe RADIUS Conference is still accepting speaker applications and sponsorship partners for a limited time. Interested parties should contact info@radiusconference.org for more information.ABOUT INKBRIDGE NETWORKSInkBridge Networks is an Ottawa-based network authentication and security company founded by Alan DeKok, the creator of the open-source FreeRADIUS project. InkBridge provides commercial support, professional services, and product development for FreeRADIUS deployments at carriers, enterprises, and institutions worldwide. The company is an active contributor to RADIUS standards work at the IETF.ABOUT RADIATOR SOFTWARE OYRadiator Software Oy is a Finnish company that develops Radiator, a commercial RADIUS server used by mobile operators, ISPs, and enterprises across more than 50 countries. Founded in 1997, Radiator has been a long-standing presence in the European authentication, authorisation, and accounting (AAA) community and a contributor to the RADIUS standards process.

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