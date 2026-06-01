TheArtFace Announces Launch of Split-Massage Service in New York

TheArtFace Studio is the first to bring New York a patented manual facial rejuvenation technique that targets deep structures rather than masking their effects

The aging process can be reversed if you understand the full anatomical structure, palpate all the layers, and eliminate the cause rather than the effect.” — said Dinara Jufliyeva, the owner TheArtFace.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheArtFace Facial Massage Studio announces the launch in New York (Manhattan) of a non-invasive facelift through the split-massage procedure for the face and neck. This is a highly specialized manual rejuvenation technique with an official invention patent, developed by the Institute of Non-Invasive Cosmetology. To date, more than 5,000 certified specialists practice this technique worldwide — and now it is available to New York residents and visitors.For a long time, cosmetology worked primarily with the skin — the surface layer that merely reflects what is happening inside. Split massage fundamentally changes this approach. The technique is based on a deep understanding of how the face changes with age across all anatomical levels: fat pads shift, ligaments thicken, adhesions and fibrosis develop, and muscles deform. These tissue dysfunctions are the true cause of age-related changes.Split-massage identifies and addresses these issues directly — through precise manual work on several anatomical layers simultaneously. The skin firms up, facial contours are restored, and under-eye bags and wrinkles diminish not through a temporary effect, but as a result of real structural changes.2013 — Year the invention patent was granted5,000+ — Certified specialists worldwide12+ — Years of clinical practiceWHAT SPLIT-MASSAGE ADDRESSES• Skull bones — cranial work, decompression, and balance restoration• Facial and neck muscles — relief of chronic spasms, asymmetry, and hypertonia• Ligament system — working through adhesions and densifications, restoring tissue support• Fat pads — returning them to their anatomically correct position• Fibrotic changes — softening and resolving densifications• Edema and stagnation — normalizing lymphatic and blood flowTHE SPLIT-MASSAGE METHODA defining feature of the technique is mandatory diagnostic assessment before each session. The TheArtFace specialist palpates the tissues, identifies areas of dysfunction, and creates an individualized treatment plan. This is why results are visible after the very first session and continue to build with each subsequent one.The technique is effective for pronounced age-related changes: ptosis, nasolabial folds, loss of facial definition, under-eye bags, and jowls. It works equally well across different facial types: lean, normosthenic, and mature, and is also suitable for men.About TheArtFaceTheArtFace is a New York face massage salon where professional mastery meets a deep understanding of anatomy. Studio specialists are certified by the Split-Massage Institute and work strictly within the framework of the proprietary patented method. Every client receives not a standard procedure, but a personalized facial restoration program.Booking for initial diagnostic consultations and split-massage sessions is now open. New clients receive a complimentary consultation with a detailed analysis of their facial tissue condition.Address: 31 E 32nd St Ste 607, New York, NY 10016

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