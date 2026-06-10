No Nation Is Secure: Geopolitical Expert Abishur Prakash Reveals The New Design Of The World In 'The Great Fracturing'

The Great Fracturing: How Geopolitics Is Breaking the World

Canada's leading geopolitical expert and keynote speaker publishes "The Great Fracturing: How Geopolitics Is Breaking the World."

We are witnessing a splintering of the globe across technology, trade, connectivity, ideology, and alliances. Division is appearing everywhere, creating a new global architecture.” — Abishur Prakash, Keynote Speaker and Author of "The Great Fracturing"

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world has entered a revolutionary period.

What is occurring, from resource weaponization to sovereign AI, is part of a shifting global outlook. In the current geopolitical backdrop, no nation feels secure. Few have faith in the established order to lead them. To manage multiplying crises (e.g., regional wars, paralyzed chokepoints, Western breakup), countries are rushing in different directions, towards opposing powers and ideas, splintering the globe across technology, trade, connectivity, economy, and ideology. A fracturing of historic proportions is underway, eclipsing the upheaval of the 20th century.

Renowned geopolitical strategist and keynote speaker Abishur Prakash reveals the extraordinary scale of what is happening, and what’s next, in his highly anticipated new book “The Great Fracturing: How Geopolitics Is Breaking the World,” published by Geopolitical House. The Great Fracturing reveals the new forces tearing regions apart, the radical new behavior of governments and businesses, and what is looming on the horizon.

Written over the course of four years while Prakash lived in North America and Europe, it adds to his almost 15-years in mapping the future, including pioneering the modern-day field of geopolitics and technology and coining the expression “vertical globalization” in his bestseller “The World Is Vertical.”

“Geopolitics is not what it once was. It is a new animal, a new jungle. This is far bigger than global tech wars or disrupted supply chains. This is about a rewrite in how societies and economies function and integrate. It is about a period of time where every aspect of the world is being turned upside down by wars, rivalries, and global insecurity.”

The 20th-century order is dead. A new great power competition has begun. The Great Fracturing signals the start of one era - and the end of another. Now available in global markets for purchase, media review, and corporate briefings.

Book Availability:

Publisher: Geopolitical House (geopoliticalhouse.com)

Format: Hardcover, Paperback, Electronic

Release Date: June 10, 2026

Available at: Amazon Worldwide

About the Author:

Abishur Prakash is one of the world’s most respected geopolitical experts. For almost 15 years, he has been advising business and government leaders on geopolitics and what's next. He wrote the first book on geopolitics and AI, and is the founder of The Geopolitical Business, Inc, a strategic advisory firm in Toronto, Canada.

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