World Blood Donor Day

Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System to Host World Blood Donor Day Blood Drive at River Oaks Hospital & Clinics

Through initiatives like this, we are proud to partner with Gulf Coast Blood and provide our community with the opportunity to give back in a way that truly matters.” — Dr. Lucky Chopra

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of World Blood Donor Day on June 14, Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System (ADHS) will host a community blood drive in partnership with Gulf Coast Blood at River Oaks Hospital & Clinics , a division of ADHS.The blood drive will take place on Sunday, June 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at River Oaks Hospital & Clinics, 4200 Twelve Oaks Place, Houston, TX 77027.Observed annually on June 14, World Blood Donor Day recognizes the importance of voluntary blood donations and honors individuals who help save lives through their contributions. This event gives the Houston community an opportunity to take part in that effort locally.Gulf Coast Blood will be on-site to manage collections and ensure a safe, efficient donation experience for all participants.AS A THANK YOU, ALL SUCCESSFUL DONORS WILL RECEIVE:- A $25 eGift card- Complimentary A1C pre-diabetes testing- A $25 Hearsay Gastro Lounge Gift Card, a proud sponsor of the event- Entry for a chance to win two tickets to the international soccer tournament match at NRG Stadium on July 4“Blood donation is one of the most direct ways to make a meaningful impact in someone’s life,” said Dr. Lucky Chopra, Founder of Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System. “Through initiatives like this, we are proud to partner with Gulf Coast Blood and provide our community with the opportunity to give back in a way that truly matters.”Blood donations are essential across every level of patient care. They are used daily for surgeries, trauma cases, cancer treatments, and for patients managing chronic illnesses such as anemia and blood disorders. In emergency situations, access to a stable blood supply can mean the difference between life and death. Because blood cannot be manufactured, hospitals rely entirely on donations from the community to meet ongoing demand. Events like this help ensure that physicians and care teams have the resources they need to respond quickly and provide critical treatment without delay.Appointments are encouraged, though walk-ins will be accepted as availability allows.Residents are encouraged to participate, give blood, and help support patients across the Houston community.ABOUT ADVANCED DIAGNOSTICS HEALTHCARE SYSTEMAdvanced Diagnostics Healthcare System (ADHS) is a Texas-based healthcare organization committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care across its network of hospitals and clinics. The system oversees River Oaks Hospital & Clinics, East Houston Hospital & Clinics, and Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics, providing comprehensive medical services to the communities they serve. Guided by a mission to improve lives through accessible, innovative, and compassionate care, ADHS focuses on advancing healthcare outcomes while maintaining a strong commitment to community engagement and service.

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