PR Expert, Emily Schmitz, Announces Release of Credibility Rx: A PR & Marketing Playbook for Healthcare Providers

Credibility Rx is a public relations and marketing playbook for healthcare providers

New Book Offers Strategies to Increase Visibility, Patient Volume, and Healthcare Authority

My hope is that this playbook provides the confidence and a strong foundation to begin or strengthen a brand’s public relations and marketing journey.” — Emily Schmitz

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emily Schmitz , a veteran healthcare public relations strategist, today announced the release of “ Credibility Rx : A Public Relations and Marketing Playbook for Healthcare Providers”. Published by Million Dollar Publishing, the book is now officially available in print and e-book formats.Written for physician specialty practices, healthcare executives, healthcare startups, and medical marketing professionals, Credibility Rx provides a practical guide to healthcare public relations, media relations, digital marketing, reputation management, and crisis communications.Drawing on more than 30 years of industry experience, Schmitz combines her background in journalism, public relations, and healthcare marketing to help organizations better understand how visibility and credibility directly impact patient acquisition, trust, and long-term growth.“Healthcare organizations have done the right things when it comes to clinical training, building strong teams, and delivering exceptional patient care,” says Schmitz. “But many practices and brands still struggle to translate that excellence into visibility and influence.”The book explores the evolving role of earned media, AI-driven search, social media, physician referral outreach, digital advertising, and online reputation management in modern healthcare marketing. Schmitz also addresses common misconceptions about healthcare PR and marketing and explains how strategic communications can strengthen trust and support sustainable growth.Key insights and takeaways from the book include:Exceptional care alone is no longer enough. Patients and referral sources must first be able to find, recognize, and trust healthcare providers.Earned media and thought leadership build credibility faster than advertising alone.Healthcare marketing requires nuance, empathy, clinical accuracy, and patient trust.Online visibility, reviews, and social media continue to play a critical role in patient decision-making.Crisis communication preparation is essential to protecting long-term credibility and reputation.Throughout the book, Schmitz shares real-world examples and practical strategies drawn from her work with physician specialty practices, healthcare startups, and hospitals.“My hope is that this playbook provides the confidence and a strong foundation to begin or strengthen a brand’s public relations and marketing journey,” explains Schmitz. “They’re doing important work and when you communicate well, the impact can be profound.”Credibility Rx: A Public Relations and Marketing Playbook for Healthcare Providers is now available for purchase on Amazon For more information, visit emilyschmitz.coAbout the AuthorEmily Schmitz is a healthcare public relations and marketing strategist with more than 30 years of experience in healthcare communications, physician branding, media relations, and healthcare marketing. A former television health reporter and producer, she has worked with physician specialty practices, healthcare startups, hospitals, and healthcare organizations to build visibility, strengthen credibility, and drive patient growth through strategic communications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.