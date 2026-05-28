Mussman Passes Bill Expanding Language Equality for Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Deaf-Blind Children

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Rep. Michelle Mussman, D-Schaumburg, sponsored a bill creating early childhood assessment programs to improve language acquisition for children from birth to age 5 who are deaf, hard of hearing or DeafBlind.

“The first 3 years of life are a crucial time for brain development and language acquisition, but most deaf children enter kindergarten without proficient language skills, which has a lifelong impact on reading, academics, and social interactions.” said Mussman. “By supporting deaf, hard of hearing or DeafBlind children while they begin to learn language, we’re preparing these kids to learn and communicate at the same pace as their peers so they can start elementary school not just on-time, but ready to learn.”

House Bill 1783 creates an advisory committee to work with language and communication professionals on strengthening language assessment programs for deaf, hard of hearing, or DeafBlind children. The program establishes developmental milestones to help parents, healthcare providers, and educators track language development and take corrective action if the child demonstrates they are falling behind. Data will be collected to monitor the progress of individual children and the progress of children state-wide.

One of the most prominent proponents of this legislation is LEAD-K Illinois, part of a nationwide deaf-led movement advocating for better language access and accountability for deaf, hard-of-hearing, and deafblind children. Members of the LEAD-K team include Libby Oxenham, Anita Cervantes-Bowen, Kimberly Mokris, Carol Nemecek-Kowalski, Kate Citti, and Daniel Roche

“After more than eight years of advocacy, we are thrilled to see the bill pass both chambers with bipartisan support,” said LEAD-K. “If signed by Governor JB Pritzker, Illinois will become the 24th state to adopt this legislation supporting better language outcomes for deaf, hard-of-hearing, and deafblind children.”

House Bill 1783 passed the legislature and now moves to the governor to be signed into law.