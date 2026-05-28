The Miami Takeover Will Host The Art of Laughter Festival at the Iconic Miami Beach Bandshell This Summer

Hosted by Miami’s Soul Scene Queen, the incomparable Ingrid B & the Punchline King himself, Spunky Robinson, guests will experience belly hurting laughter from 10 of the country’s best Black comedians including Joe Clair, Tony Woods, Ronnie Jordan, Esaw M The Miami Takeover will kick off at the historic Miami Beach Bandshell located in Miami Beach, Florida. It is renowned for its architectural significance and its role in Miami Beach's entertainment history. We’re Celebrating The Culture, Black Standup Comedy, Music & Art This Summer on Miami Beach at The 18th Miami Takeover At The Iconic Miami Bandshell For The Art of Laughter Festival on July 24th, 2026.

The Miami Takeover Will Host The Art of Laughter Festival at the Miami Beach Bandshell This Summer Spotlighting Black Standup Comedians, Musicians & Artists

Hosted by Miami’s Soul Scene Queen, Ingrid B & the Punchline King himself, Spunky Robinson, The Art of Laughter Fest/Comedy Vybez will feature 10 hilarious stand up comedians.” — Wylie Kynard, co-founder and partner at The Miami Takeover, LLC

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Takeover today announces it will officially kick off its four-day beach festival at the iconic Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141) on Friday, July 24th, 2026 with The Art of Laughter Festival/Comedy Vybez from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring a curated line up of hilarious Black standup comedians, live go-go and R&B musical performances, and art activations all while celebrating culture, community and connection.Early bird tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite and will deliver an incredible night of live musical performances from a variety of leading performers including one of Washington D.C.’s most popular go-go music bands, Top 5 , featuring hip-hop artist and R&B singer, Antfar Music. Get ready for an exhilarating night of energetic, feel-good old school r&b musical performances that soothe the soul and celebrate good vibes. In addition, live musical performances will be provided by Atlanta-based live music collective Quinn & the Jukebox, fronted by Grammy-nominated singer Quinn. “We’re excited to partner with the City of Miami Beach and collaborate with Miami Beach Bandshell in the city’s only open-air entertainment venue steps away from the beach. It’s going to be a great night of laughter and entertainment. Early bird ticket prices are available right now for a limited time,” said Wylie Kynard, co-founder and partner of The Miami Takeover LLC.Hosted by Miami’s Soul Scene Queen, the incomparable Ingrid B & the Punchline King himself, Spunky Robinson, guests will experience belly hurting laughter from 10 of the country’s best Black comedians including Joe Clair, Tony Woods, Ronnie Jordan, Esaw McGraw, Ashima Franklin, Eddie Bryant, Lawrence Killabrew, Antoine Scott, Maria Sanchez, and Howie Bell. “From captivating visual art, high-energy music, and the funniest standup comedy lineup in the country, The Art of Laughter will be sure to brighten everyone’s mood,” said Antwoine McCoy, co-founder and partner at The Miami Takeover LLC.Miami’s very own talented visual artist, Rodney Royal, is bringing his explosive solo art exhibit that celebrates the culture, community and historical Black icons, new and old Art sales proceeds will support the One R.O.Y.A.L. Effect Foundation, which empowers youth through arts education, academic tutoring, and social-emotional support while fostering community growth by providing literacy, math, and creative programs to youth in the South Miami area. “We’re passionate about platforming and supporting local creative artists like Rodney and attendees will get to see some of his latest incredible art that celebrates culture and community,” McCoy stated.Attendees are encouraged to dress in their flyest summer ensembles and get early bird tickets while they are on sale for a limited time on Eventbrite. Must 21 years of age to purchase tickets or enter the venue.ABOUT THE MIAMI TAKEOVERThe Miami Takeover (MTO) is a Washington, D.C.-based event production company specializing in cultural, travel and entertainment experiences across the U.S. Now in its 18th year, MTO’s signature cultural summer festival returns to Miami Beach July 24–28, 2026 and will fuse culture, music, art, nightlife and community service into one of the most talked-about summer beach festivals in the country. Visit www.themiamitakeover.com for exclusive hotel packages and event tickets. Follow The Miami Takeover on Instagram, Tik-Tok, and Facebook for the latest updates.MEDIA CONTACTSAVORY PRSamantha@Savory-PR.com###

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