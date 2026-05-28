JACQUELINE ELLIOTT JOINS THE RISE OF THE LIONESS DOCUMENTARY MOVIE

CEO of The Elliott Group Named Executive Producer of Generation-Defining Documentary: The Rise of the Lioness: The Power of Feminine Leadership

Women who lead with purpose do not just build companies they build legacies. At the boardroom table, the dinner table, and every room they walk into.” — Jacqueline Elliott

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Tribune Productions is proud to announce Jacqueline Elliott, CEO and co-founder of The Elliott Group, one of the fastest-growing leadership and business training companies in the world. Operating in more than 127 countries, The Elliott Group has helped transform over 11,000 businesses and impact hundreds of thousands of lives through leadership development, culture building, and high-performance coaching.

Co-Director Dawna Campbell, Executive Vice President of The Los Angeles Tribune and Director of the Film Division, alongside Co-Director Dr. Angela Kung, former Mrs. Asia USA and Doctor of Acupuncture, welcome Elliott to a roster of extraordinary women whose stories, leadership, and impact are showing what feminine leadership looks like in the modern world.

Known for a powerful message on leadership, family, faith, and legacy, Elliott teaches that true success is not built by sacrificing what matters most. Elliott's mission is to help leaders build thriving businesses while also creating strong marriages, healthy families, deep faith, and lasting health, proving that it is possible to have it all without losing sight of what truly counts.

Elliott believes leadership starts at home. 'If you cannot lead the house, you will never lead at the level you are capable of anywhere else.' Elliott's teachings focus on emotional resilience, moral authority, accountability, and building cultures where people feel seen, challenged, and inspired to rise.

Elliott is a passionate advocate for feminine leadership and believes the heart of a woman is not a weakness, it is one of the greatest leadership advantages in the world. Elliott teaches that intuition, empathy, emotional intelligence, and instinct are powerful gifts that allow leaders to see what others miss, connect deeply with people, and lead with wisdom instead of ego. The best leaders are not disconnected from their hearts, they are grounded by them.

As a CEO, devoted mother of three, and partner in business and life alongside husband Andy Elliott, Elliott leads from the front with authenticity, conviction, and heart. Elliott's message at the center of Rise of the Lioness is simple: leadership is built from the inside out, and the strongest leaders are the ones who can lead with both strength and compassion.

“Women who lead with purpose do not just build companies they build legacies. At the boardroom table, the dinner table, and every room they walk into.” said Elliott.

Rise of the Lioness: The Power of Feminine Leadership marks the first time women in power come together on screen to define feminine leadership in their own words, from their own lives, and on their own terms. This first film gathers women who have built businesses, broken barriers, and shown up fully in every area of life, putting a face and a voice to what feminine leadership actually means.

The Lioness documentary series is committed to honoring women in leadership across diverse fields, sharing the journeys of women who challenge norms, uplift communities, and show what leadership looks like when women are fully in the room, across business, media, sports, education, arts, health, community, and philanthropy. The goal is a world where women's leadership is recognized, celebrated, and cultivated across every sector, building a legacy that honors female leaders today and sets the foundation for the generations that follow.

"When a woman like Jacqueline Elliott steps into a room, every standard in that room rises. That is who Jacqueline is, and that is exactly who The Rise of Lioness was created to celebrate,” said Kung, Co-Director & Executive Producer.

Elliott joins an extraordinary lineup of women whose leadership spans every field. Bobbie Chance, Acting Coach to the Stars, named by E! Entertainment, has shaped some of Hollywood's most celebrated talent including Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds, Brad Pitt, and Anthony Hopkins through the Hollywood Actor's Showcase. Sharon Lechter, co-author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, is a New York Times bestselling author, licensed CPA, and Presidential Advisor on financial literacy and founder and CEO of Pay Your Family First. Sonia Choquette, PhD, is the author of 27 New York Times and international bestselling books published in 40 countries and translated into 37 languages, with more than four decades empowering over one million readers worldwide to trust their intuition.

Elliott's addition to Rise of the Lioness brings the full picture of what feminine leadership looks like in business. Elliott has built one of the most recognized sales training companies in the world, raised a family, and shown up fully for both, proving that a woman does not have to choose between building an empire and building a home.

Rise of the Lioness: The Power of Feminine Leadership is scheduled for an anticipated release later in 2026.

ABOUT JACQUELINE ELLIOTT

Jacqueline Elliott is the CEO and Co-Founder of The Elliott Group, a globally recognized sales training company operating in over 127 countries and serving more than 375,000 sales professionals. Under Elliott's leadership, The Elliott Group has expanded beyond automotive sales to impact nearly every industry, delivering online and in-person training, executive coaching, and leadership development programs. Elliott's frameworks are built on moral authority, cultural excellence, and accountability, creating teams that leave a lasting mark. Elliott is a devoted mother of three, business partner to husband Andy Elliott, and a leader passionate about winning in every area of life. For more information about The Elliott Group, visit: www.theelliottgroup.com

ABOUT RISE OF THE LIONESS: THE POWER OF FEMININE LEADERSHIP

Rise of the Lioness: The Power of Feminine Leadership is a documentary film series dedicated to honoring women in leadership across every field, giving the women who have built businesses, broken barriers, and led with conviction the screen they deserve. Produced by Dawna Campbell, Executive Vice President of The Los Angeles Tribune and Director of its Film Division, and Co-Director Dr. Angela Kung, former Mrs. Asia USA and Doctor of Acupuncture, the Lioness series is committed to building a body of work that celebrates female leaders today and sets a standard for the generations that follow. Rise of the Lioness: The Power of Feminine Leadership is scheduled for release later in 2026. For more information, visit https://theriseofthelioness.com

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