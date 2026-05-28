Veteran-Led Nonprofit Giving Away 3 Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley Pit Tickets to Support Veterans Nationwide

Enter to win 3 pit tickets to Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley in Chicago June 20, 2026

Support veterans and enter to win 3 pit tickets to Morgan Wallen's sold-out Soldier Field concert in Chicago.

Whether someone is searching for purpose, working through challenges, improving their health, or simply looking for a community that understands them, connection matters.” — Caleb Masoner, Founder of Balanced Veterans Network.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran-Led Nonprofit Launches Morgan Wallen Soldier Field Ticket Giveaway to Support Veterans and FamiliesBalanced Veterans Network (BVN), a veteran-led nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and their families build healthier, more meaningful lives after military service, has launched a fundraising campaign featuring three pit tickets to Morgan Wallen's June 20, 2026 concert at Soldier Field in Chicago.The campaign aims to raise awareness and support for the organization's mission of connecting veterans and their families to community, wellness resources, education, peer support, and opportunities for personal growth.Founded by veterans who recognized the challenges many service members face after leaving the military, Balanced Veterans Network has spent nearly a decade building communities that help veterans find connection, purpose, and support beyond traditional services."One of the most powerful things we've learned is that nobody is meant to do life alone," said Caleb Masoner, Founder of Balanced Veterans Network. "Whether someone is searching for purpose, working through challenges, improving their health, or simply looking for a community that understands them, connection matters. Every person who supports this campaign helps us continue creating opportunities for veterans and their families to grow together."Since its founding, Balanced Veterans Network has worked alongside thousands of veterans, family members, advocates, and community partners across the country. Guided by the belief that 'Balance is Built, Not Found,' the organization focuses on helping people create lasting change through community, education, wellness, and personal responsibility."The grand prize includes three pit tickets to Morgan Wallen's sold-out Soldier Field performance featuring special guest Ella Langley. The prize package is valued at more than $3,500.Supporters can participate by making a donation through the campaign website. Every $25 donation receives one entry, with proceeds helping fund veteran-focused programs, community initiatives, educational content, advocacy efforts, and wellness programming."We started Balanced Veterans Network because we knew there had to be a better way for veterans to stay connected after service," said Ron Millward, Founder of Balanced Veterans and U.S. Air Force veteran. "Too many people leave the military and lose the sense of community, purpose, and belonging they once had. For nearly a decade, we've been working to change that by helping veterans and their families build stronger relationships, healthier lives, and meaningful connections. Every donation helps us continue connecting and creating those opportunities for the next veteran who needs them."The fundraiser runs through June 11, 2026. One winner will be selected through a random drawing following the campaign's conclusion. No purchase is necessary to enter. Official rules and alternative methods of entry are available on the campaign website. For more information about the giveaway or Balanced Veterans Network's mission, visit www.balancedveterans.org/morgan-wallen-tickets Balanced Veterans Network is a 501(c)(3) veteran-led nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and their families build balanced, healthy, and meaningful lives after military service. Founded on the belief that no one should have to navigate life's challenges alone, the organization provides a supportive community where veterans can connect, learn, grow, and thrive.For nearly a decade, Balanced Veterans Network has helped thousands of veterans, family members, and supporters across the country find connection, purpose, and a renewed sense of belonging. Guided by the belief that "Balance Is Built, Not Found," the organization is committed to creating stronger individuals, stronger families, and stronger communities through education, accountability, service, and support.Through community building, wellness initiatives, educational programs, peer support, advocacy, and meaningful partnerships, Balanced Veterans Network empowers individuals to take ownership of their well-being and create lasting positive change in their lives. The organization recognizes that every veteran's journey is unique and works to connect people with resources, relationships, and opportunities that support physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness.

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