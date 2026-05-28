203rd Regular Session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, May 28 - The Government adopted the Alliance for Research and Innovation 2026–2028 – an implementation programme for achieving Slovenia’s development goals through investments in science and innovation. This is a three-year implementation plan for carrying out scientific research and innovation policy in Slovenia. It has been prepared on the basis of key national and sectoral strategies, namely the Slovenian Development Strategy 2030 and the Resolution on the Scientific Research and Innovation Strategy of Slovenia 2030.

The document is based on the principle of coordinated action by the Government as a whole and includes cooperation between various ministries and other stakeholders. It will be updated regularly, thereby ensuring continuity and adaptation to new priorities. Its purpose is to establish a transparent, stable and long-term sustainable system for financing and implementing research and innovation.

Key objectives include ensuring stable multiannual funding, amounting to up to 1.25% of GDP from public funds, strengthening interministerial cooperation, developing the entire innovation chain from basic research to market application, and establishing an effective monitoring and evaluation system.

In terms of content, the document emphasises that excellent science is the foundation of development, enabling the creation of new knowledge and innovation. Particular emphasis is also placed on human resources development, including young researchers and international mobility, as well as on strengthening research infrastructure, such as state-of-the-art equipment, digital platforms and advanced technologies.

A key role is played by connecting science and the economy, with the aim of accelerating the transfer of knowledge into practice and increasing the competitiveness of the economy. Special emphasis is placed on strategic areas such as green and low-carbon technologies, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and addressing broader societal challenges.

The document also introduces a multi-level governance model, comprising strategic, operational and inclusive levels of stakeholder cooperation. Funding is based on a combination of national and European funds, with a gradual increase in investments. Implementation will be monitored through a system of regular reporting and evaluations, enabling greater efficiency and transparency of the entire system.

The Regulation amending the Regulation on inspections, cleaning and measurements on small combustion plants, adopted by the Government today, sets new deadlines for carrying out measurements of emissions of substances in flue gases from small solid fuel combustion plants during the transitional period. The start of measurements is being postponed from 1 November 2026 to 1 November 2029, while the deadlines for the first and periodic measurements are also being postponed by three years.

The reason for the postponement is to provide additional time for the preparation and implementation of professional training for chimney sweeping service providers, the preparation of a uniform methodology for carrying out measurements, and the appropriate technical equipping of providers with measuring equipment. The purpose of the amendment is to ensure the professional, uniform and effective implementation of measurements and the uninterrupted functioning of the chimney sweeping services system in practice.

At today’s session, the Government also adopted a decision to include the new project “BUILD – CitiVERSE – Local Digital Twins” in the current Development Programmes Plan 2026–2029.

The BUILD – CitiVERSE project, BestUse In Local Digital Twins towards the CitiVERSE, is a European multi-country project aimed at establishing a common digital infrastructure for local digital twins of cities and communities. The project promotes the use of advanced digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud services, to support smart communities and more efficient management of cities and public services.

The project is implemented by the European Digital Infrastructure Consortium for Local Digital Twins towards the CitiVERSE, LDT CitiVERSE EDIC, in which the Republic of Slovenia participates as a full member. The Slovenian partners in the project are the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the City of Ljubljana.

The objective of the project is to establish an interoperable, secure and open European infrastructure for local digital twins, enabling better management of urban environments, more effective data-based decision-making and cross-border cooperation between European cities and communities.

The BUILD – CitiVERSE project will contribute to achieving the objectives of the Digital Decade Policy Programme 2030, the Digital Slovenia 2030 Strategy and the European data space for smart communities. The project will run until 30 September 2028.

By adopting the project, Slovenia is continuing its activities to strengthen the digital capacities of the public sector and to develop data-supported and sustainable smart communities.