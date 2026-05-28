Phillips Law Group Attorney Nasser Abujbarah Named Medium-Size Business Leader of the Year
Abujbarah honored at the 2026 Champions of Change Awards hosted by AZ Big Media and AZ Business Magazine.
The annual Champions of Change Awards recognize Arizona leaders and organizations making a meaningful impact through innovation, leadership, philanthropy, and community involvement. This year's event was held at Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU and honored standout leaders from across the state.
Abujbarah was recognized for his leadership at Phillips Law Group, where he has played a key role in the firm's continued growth, client advocacy, operational excellence, and community impact initiatives throughout Arizona.
"It is an incredible honor to be recognized among so many inspiring leaders who are making a difference in Arizona," said Abujbarah. "This award reflects the dedication of the entire Phillips Law Group team and our shared commitment to serving clients and giving back to the communities we serve."
For more than 30 years, Phillips Law Group has represented injury victims across Arizona and has recovered more than $2 billion on behalf of clients. Under Abujbarah's leadership, the firm has continued expanding its community partnerships, philanthropic outreach, and client-first approach to legal representation.
The Champions of Change Awards celebrate leaders who are transforming industries, strengthening communities, and redefining leadership through service and innovation.
About Phillips Law Group
Phillips Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The firm represents clients in personal injury, wrongful death, catastrophic injury, and complex litigation matters throughout Arizona and across the country.
Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers
2033 E Warner Rd.
Unit 105
Tempe, AZ 85284
(602) 345-6002
phillipslaw.com/tempe-injury/
Olivia Lemorrocco
Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers
6022881591
press@phillipslaw.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.