Phillips Law Group Attorney Nasser Abujbarah Named Medium-Size Business Leader of the Year

Nasser Abujbarah, Managing Attorney at Phillips Law Group Champions of Change

Abujbarah honored at the 2026 Champions of Change Awards hosted by AZ Big Media and AZ Business Magazine.

This award reflects the dedication of the entire Phillips Law Group team and our shared commitment to serving clients and giving back to the communities we serve.” — Nasser Abujbarah, Managing Attorney, Phillips Law Group

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group is proud to announce that Managing Attorney Nasser Abujbarah has been named the 2026 Medium-Size Business Leader of the Year at the Champions of Change Awards, hosted by AZ Big Media and AZ Business Magazine.The annual Champions of Change Awards recognize Arizona leaders and organizations making a meaningful impact through innovation, leadership, philanthropy, and community involvement. This year's event was held at Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU and honored standout leaders from across the state.Abujbarah was recognized for his leadership at Phillips Law Group, where he has played a key role in the firm's continued growth, client advocacy, operational excellence, and community impact initiatives throughout Arizona."It is an incredible honor to be recognized among so many inspiring leaders who are making a difference in Arizona," said Abujbarah. "This award reflects the dedication of the entire Phillips Law Group team and our shared commitment to serving clients and giving back to the communities we serve."For more than 30 years, Phillips Law Group has represented injury victims across Arizona and has recovered more than $2 billion on behalf of clients. Under Abujbarah's leadership, the firm has continued expanding its community partnerships, philanthropic outreach, and client-first approach to legal representation.The Champions of Change Awards celebrate leaders who are transforming industries, strengthening communities, and redefining leadership through service and innovation.About Phillips Law GroupPhillips Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The firm represents clients in personal injury, wrongful death, catastrophic injury, and complex litigation matters throughout Arizona and across the country.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers2033 E Warner Rd.Unit 105Tempe, AZ 85284(602) 345-6002phillipslaw.com/tempe-injury/

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