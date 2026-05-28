FREE CONCERT PRESENTED BY MINORITY LEADER DAVID CARR AND THE FEDERATION OF ITALIAN-AMERICAN ORGANIZATIONS OF BROOKLYN

SPRING CONCERT IN THE PARK: FREE EVENT MAY 29TH PRESENTED BY MINORITY LEADER CARR AND FIAO

This concert will bring the Brooklyn community together to celebrate culture, heritage and tradition through music; something we are extremely proud of.” — Jack Spatola, FIAO Chairman

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Council Member David Carr, in partnership with The Federation of Italian-American Organizations of Brooklyn (FIAO) presents its Spring Concert In The Park Event this Friday, May 29th.“I’m partnering with the Federation of Italian American Organizations to bring our Spring Concert in the Park to Dyker Park this Friday at 5:30PM,” said Minority Leader Carr . “It’s free and open to the public, so bring your friends and family to enjoy classic music and beautiful weather.”Guests will enjoy music courtesy of M.A.S. Swing, a 15-piece big band whose repertoire will include classic swing favorites made famous by Frank Sinatra, Tommy Dorsey and Count Bassie. In addition, the evening will feature a musical set by IS 201 The Madeline Brennan School Student Band, showcasing the many talents of these young musicians.“We’re honored to partner with Minority Leader Carr on this event,” said Jack Spatola, FIAO Chairman. “This concert will bring the Brooklyn community together to celebrate culture, heritage and tradition through music; something we are extremely proud of.”The concert will kickoff at 5:30pm in Dyker Park, located on Bay 8th Street. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. For more information, please visit the events tab at www.fiaobrooklyn.org

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