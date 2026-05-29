Meridian Intelligence Group to Attend IAPP AI Governance Global Europe 2026

Meridian Intelligence Group Chooses Dublin Based Event to Make Their Debut.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Intelligence Group, a leader in Artificial Intelligence Regulatory Compliance (AIRC) due diligence and corporate intelligence, has chosen the IAPP AI Governance Global Europe event in Dublin, Ireland to make their international debut.As an official G7 event, Meridian Intelligence Group has chosen the IAPP event because of its focus on AI Regulatory Governance as well as an incredible gathering of professionals with similar focus, concerns, drive, and goals in a rapidly changing AI landscape.“Being amongst people that are committed to creating a true governance framework for an industry that will likely revolutionize the human experience is the perfect place for our first public facing endeavor. The IAPP event in Dublin will offer so many people in our field the opportunity to grow and get ahead of the AI development frenzy.” says Meridian Group Intelligence CEO Nathaniel Dorr.

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