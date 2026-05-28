From Research to Response: DeliverFund Trains Law Enforcement to Combat Human Trafficking Ahead of the 2026 World Cup

DeliverFund prepares more than 200 officers and analysts to detect and disrupt trafficking networks ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeliverFund, a nonprofit intelligence organization that equips, trains, and advises law enforcement in the fight against human trafficking, has completed The Pre-World Cup 2026 Counter-Trafficking Training series for more than 200 law enforcement officers and financial fraud analysts. Led by DeliverFund Intelligence Analyst and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Alisha Willemssen, the four-part series prepared agencies to use intelligence-led tactics to identify victims, disrupt trafficking networks, and remove the infrastructure traffickers depend on before, during, and after major global events like the 2026 World Cup.

Designed for major sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup, the training equipped detectives, investigators, and analysts with practical methods to detect early indicators, limit the opportunities traffickers exploit, apply pressure to criminal networks, and turn intelligence into operational action. Offered free to law enforcement as part of DeliverFund’s mission to support those on the front lines, the series focused on proactive preparation rather than reactive enforcement once an event is already underway.

The four sessions included: Detect: Spotting the first digital breadcrumb; Deny: Removing opportunity before harm escalates; Degrade: Applying analytical pressure to weaken networks; and Disrupt: Translating intelligence into operational plans. Together, the series gave participating agencies a structured framework for identifying victims, disrupting trafficking networks, and strengthening investigations tied to high-traffic event environments.

DeliverFund recently applied this major-event strategy in real-world operational environments. During the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, DeliverFund assisted the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s human trafficking operation by providing intelligence support that helped investigators identify more than 130 commercial sex advertisements with trafficking indicators, reach seven potential victims, document four trafficking disclosures, and facilitate six referrals to victim services. DeliverFund also supported law enforcement and partner agencies during Super Bowl 2026 by providing more than 1,000 intelligence reports to help them identify victims, disrupt trafficking networks, and strengthen event-related investigations. Together, these operations demonstrate that DeliverFund’s major-event strategy is not theoretical; it is already being used to support law enforcement in some of the highest-visibility event environments of the year.

DeliverFund’s emphasis on proactive preparation is also supported by research. A peer-reviewed study published in Trends in Organized Crime found that during the week surrounding the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa, daily online advertisements with indicators of sex trafficking were 7.4 times higher than any other period of the year. Powered by DeliverFund data, the study analyzed 941,423 Florida advertisements and was conducted in partnership with the University of Central Florida before publication in an international academic journal. The findings reinforce the need for intelligence-led preparation.

DeliverFund bridges the intelligence gap for law enforcement by equipping, training, and advising agencies with technology, data, and intelligence support that helps officers move faster against trafficking networks. Drawing on decades of experience from the CIA, law enforcement, and the tech industry, DeliverFund applies specialized expertise to help agencies identify traffickers, map criminal networks, and strengthen investigations. DeliverFund supports more than 8,000 officers across 1,200 agencies and provides intelligence support to law enforcement without conducting law enforcement operations itself.

About DeliverFund:

DeliverFund is a nonprofit intelligence organization that combats human trafficking by equipping, training, and advising law enforcement. Drawing on decades of experience from the CIA, law enforcement, and the tech industry, DeliverFund provides the tools, technology, and analysis investigators need to identify traffickers, map criminal networks, and build stronger cases. DeliverFund supports more than 8,000 officers across 1,200 agencies through real-time intelligence reporting, proprietary technology platforms, advanced training, and on-demand intelligence support. DeliverFund provides intelligence support to law enforcement but does not conduct law enforcement operations itself. Learn more here.

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