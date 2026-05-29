Montessori Reggio Academy® Launches Global Summer Camp Adventure for Children in Sugar Land and Katy

A 10-week immersive summer adventure where children explore countries around the world through culture, creativity, art, and hands-on culinary experiences.

TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families searching for an enriching and exciting summer experience for their children can now embark on a worldwide adventure close to home through the Montessori Reggio Academy® Designed for children ages 3 and up, the 10-week immersive summer program invites students to “travel around the world” without ever leaving their classrooms. Each week, campers explore a different country and culture through hands-on learning, creativity, engineering, culinary experiences, and cultural discovery.From Japan and Italy to India, Egypt, Kenya, Mexico, and many more destinations, students begin each expedition by learning about the geography, traditions, language, currency, and foods of the featured country. The educational journey then expands into interactive experiences carefully designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and global awareness.Inside the Maker’s Studio, children express their creativity through art projects, cultural crafts, painting, and hands-on activities inspired by each country’s traditions and artistic heritage. The adventure continues as students step into the role of engineers and architects, designing and building structures connected to the country of the week while developing problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.The experience becomes even more exciting inside the Flavor Lab, where young campers transform into chefs and prepare traditional snacks and foods inspired by cultures from around the world. Through these activities, children gain a deeper understanding of diversity, traditions, and the beauty of different cultures while building confidence and independence.According to Montessori Reggio Academy, The Summer Camp Expedition goes far beyond a traditional summer program. It is designed as a fully immersive educational experience where children learn through exploration, creativity, collaboration, and discovery.“This camp allows children to expand their knowledge of the world while having fun in a nurturing and engaging environment,” the school shared. “It combines culture, education, creativity, and hands-on learning into one unforgettable summer adventure.”The Montessori Reggio AcademySummer Camp Expedition is available at both the Sugar Land and Katy campuses.Families interested in enrolling are encouraged to reserve their spots soon as summer registration is now open.For more information, visit www.montessorireggioacademy.com or call (832) 234-4153.

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