Event Modules Provides Mobile Medical Unit for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas

Event Modules' mobile medical and first aid unit deployed on-site at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, used by the McKinney Fire Department.

Rapid-deploy, climate-controlled first aid and medical station provided turnkey on-site support at one of the PGA Tour's premier North Texas tournaments

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event Modules, a provider of rapid-deploy mobile units for events and operations, supplied a fully equipped mobile medical and first aid station used by the McKinney Fire Department at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, one of the PGA Tour's flagship golf tournaments, held at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney. The climate-controlled module gave first responders a professional, ready-to-operate space to care for guests, staff, and participants throughout the event.Deployed for the full run of the tournament, the unit served as the McKinney Fire Department's dedicated first aid and medical station — a turnkey field clinic that arrived outfitted with an examination chair, an emergency defibrillator (AED), wall-mounted diagnostic instruments, a stainless steel sink station, and medical-grade LED lighting. For large outdoor events where heat, crowds, and long days put pressure on medical teams, the module delivered an enclosed, comfortable environment from the moment gates opened.Set up in minutes, operational anywhere. Built on a self-contained, expandable platform, each Event Modules unit ships in a compact transport configuration and deploys in minutes. Once on-site, the ceiling raises and the side walls extend to create a spacious, fully enclosed operating space, while an integrated mini-split system provides heating and cooling to keep personnel and patients comfortable in any weather."Major outdoor events demand medical support that's professional, comfortable, and ready the moment gates open," said Dawson Blankinship, Co-Founder of Event Modules. "Having the McKinney Fire Department put our module to work at an event like the CJ Cup Byron Nelson is exactly what it's built for — dropping a climate-controlled, fully equipped medical space into any venue and having it operational almost immediately."Built for any event configuration. The deployment underscores the flexibility of the Event Modules platform, which can be configured as a mobile medical station, command center, ticketing booth, guest services hub, green room, and more. Thanks to the unit's foldable doors and open interior, event organizers can outfit each module with virtually any equipment that fits between the walls — making it a versatile solution for sporting events, festivals, public safety operations, and corporate functions.Event Modules continues to serve events and operations across Texas and beyond with mobile infrastructure that deploys fast, operates anywhere, and scales to the needs of each venue.About Event ModulesEvent Modules provides rapid-deploy, expandable mobile units engineered for events and operations of all kinds. From mobile medical and first aid stations to command centers, ticketing booths, and guest services, each module delivers a climate-controlled, professional space that sets up in minutes and operates virtually anywhere. Learn more at eventmodules.com Media ContactDawson BlankinshipCo-Founder, Event Modulesdawson@eventmodules.com

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