GothamIP

GothamIP announced launch of comprehensive outsourcing solutions designed to support small and growing businesses across the United States and Srinagar.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GothamIP Expands Business Portfolio with New Outsourcing Solutions for Small Businesses connecting United States and Srinagar, Kashmir.GothamIP announced today the expansion of its business portfolio with the launch of comprehensive outsourcing solutions designed to support small and growing businesses across the United States and the Americas.The expanded services will include web design, SEO, accounting and payroll support, social media management and advertising, reporting services, technology support, and additional back-office business solutions — all aimed at helping companies streamline operations and scale efficiently.“This has always been something we have done internally for our businesses, but we have now created a seamless option for other companies,” said Yousuf Nabi CEO of GothamIP. “Advertising for positions in the U.S. has become expensive and tiring. By offering basic to advanced business resources starting at just $300 USD per month, we can help small businesses scale while reducing operational costs.”The company’s outsourcing expansion will be centered in Srinagar, Kashmir, where GothamIP plans to build a growing support infrastructure focused on delivering professional business services while creating opportunities for local talent in Srinagar.Faraz Wani will lead the expansion and oversee GothamIP’s outsourcing operations in Srinagar, Kashmir, alongside Ilhan Najar, the company’s Technology Manager.GothamIP believes the initiative will not only help businesses throughout the Americas gain access to affordable and scalable resources, but also contribute to economic opportunity and workforce development in the Kashmir Valley.For additional information, please contact:Faraz WaniEmail: faraz@gothamip.comWebsite: www.gothamip.com For media inquiries, please contact:Marcia SevillaEmail: marcia@gothamip.comWebsite: www.gothamip.com

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