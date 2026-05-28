mattress quiz finder

MattressQuiz.co Launches AI-Powered Recommendation Quiz That Personalises Results by Sleep Position, Body Weight, Pain History and Budget

TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans spend more than $15 billion on mattresses every year. Research consistently shows they spend less time on that decision than on a smartphone purchase, despite sleeping on the result every night for the next decade.A new free quiz tool launched this week is built around one observation most mattress guides ignore: body weight changes how a mattress performs. Two people with the same sleep position can buy the same mattress and have completely different experiences, because a lighter sleeper and a heavier sleeper compress foam, coils and comfort layers at entirely different depths.==> Check out MattressQuiz.co MattressQuiz.co is an AI-powered recommendation tool that accounts for this. The quiz collects a user's sleep position, body weight, heat sensitivity, pain history and budget, then applies weight-adjusted recommendation logic to match them to specific mattresses with explanations for each suggestion. It takes approximately two minutes, requires no account creation, and produces results without an email address."A mattress that works well for one side sleeper may not work for another side sleeper with a different body weight or pain history," said Jude Akin founder of MattressQuiz.co. "Most guides give shoppers a firmness number based on their sleep position and stop there. Body weight changes what that number actually means in practice. A 130-pound person and a 220-pound person lying on the same medium-firm mattress are having two different experiences. The quiz is built to reflect that before someone spends $800 or more on the wrong bed." Try it for free here: https://mattressquiz.co/ The Problem the Mattress Quiz FinderTool AddressesBuying a mattress presents a specific consumer challenge: the decision is long-term, comfort is personal, product naming is inconsistent across brands, and promotional pricing makes genuine comparisons difficult. A mattress labelled medium-firm by one brand may feel noticeably different from the same label at a competitor. Some retailers carry exclusive versions of standard models under different names, further limiting the ability to compare.Online guidance adds complexity rather than reducing it. Most review sites and buying guides provide recommendations based primarily on sleep position — a useful starting point, but incomplete. Body weight, pain concerns, heat sensitivity, and whether the bed is shared by a partner with different needs all affect which mattress is the right match.MattressQuiz.co is designed to evaluate all of these variables together. The platform covers more than 30 mattresses across price tiers from $150 to $3,800 and includes options available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Europe. Try it for free here: https://mattressquiz.co/ How MattressQuiz.co WorksThe quiz is available in two modes. The quick version returns a recommendation in under two minutes. The detailed version collects additional information for users with more specific needs, such as chronic pain, frequent overheating during sleep, or couples managing different comfort preferences. Both versions explain the reasoning behind each recommendation rather than returning a list of product names.==> Check out MattressQuiz.co here A More Personalized Way to Compare Mattress OptionsMattressQuiz.co asks users a series of questions about how they sleep, what they are trying to solve, and what they want from a mattress. The quiz then uses those answers to produce personalized recommendations.The platform considers factors such as:- Primary sleep position- Body weight- Preferred mattress feel- Budget- Back, hip, shoulder or neck pain- Heat sensitivity- Mattress size- Couple sleeping needs- Motion transfer concerns- Location and product availabilityThe tool is available in two modes. The quick version is designed for users who want a faster recommendation, while the detailed version collects additional information for people with more specific needs, such as chronic pain, hot sleeping, or partners with different sleep preferences.Unlike many online tools, MattressQuiz.co does not require users to create an account or enter an email address to view their results. The quiz is free to use and works directly in a web browser.Why Body Weight Matters in Mattress RecommendationsOne of the main differences between MattressQuiz.co and many standard mattress buying guides is its focus on weight-adjusted recommendations.Traditional mattress advice often summarizes comfort needs by sleep position. For example, side sleepers may be directed toward softer mattresses, back sleepers toward medium-firm mattresses, and stomach sleepers toward firmer mattresses. While that framework can be useful, it does not account for how differently people experience the same mattress.A lighter sleeper may not sink deeply enough into a firm mattress to receive pressure relief at the shoulders or hips. A heavier sleeper may sink too deeply into a softer mattress, reducing spinal support and shortening the effective comfort life of the mattress. The same “medium” mattress can therefore feel too firm, too soft or just right depending on the person using it.MattressQuiz.co factors body weight into its recommendation logic so that firmness, support and pressure relief are evaluated in relation to the user’s profile. The platform also considers how mattress construction may influence comfort over time, including foam density, coil support, profile height and material responsiveness. Try it for free here: https://mattressquiz.co/ Built for Shoppers at Different Stages of the Buying ProcessMattressQuiz.co can be used by consumers who are just beginning their mattress search, as well as shoppers who already have a few models in mind and want a second opinion.For early-stage shoppers, the quiz provides a structured way to understand which mattress features may matter most. For users closer to purchasing, the tool can help compare options and clarify whether a mattress aligns with their comfort preferences, body type and sleep concerns.The platform’s recommendations include explanations intended to help shoppers understand the reasoning behind each match. Rather than simply listing mattress names, the tool describes why a mattress may be suitable based on the user’s answers.This approach is intended to support a more informed buying decision and reduce the frustration that often comes with comparing mattresses online.Transparency and Affiliate DisclosureMattressQuiz.co is free for consumers to use. The platform may earn revenue through affiliate relationships when users purchase certain mattresses through links provided on the site.The company states that affiliate disclosures are included so users can understand how the site operates. The platform is designed to show recommendations with explanations, helping shoppers distinguish between a general product listing and a personalized match.AvailabilityMattressQuiz.co is now available at https://mattressquiz.co/ . The platform can be accessed from desktop, tablet and mobile devices, with no download required.The tool includes mattress options across multiple price ranges and markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Europe. Users can take the quiz for free and receive results without creating an account.About MattressQuiz.coMattressQuiz.co is a free online mattress recommendation tool that helps consumers find mattress options based on sleep position, body weight, comfort preferences, budget, pain concerns, cooling needs and other sleep-related factors. The platform provides personalized recommendations with explanations designed to make mattress shopping easier to understand. MattressQuiz.co includes affiliate disclosures and is available to users in multiple markets.

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