California and Quebec release summary results from 47th joint cap-and-invest allowance auction

SACRAMENTO – Today at noon (PST), California and Quebec released the results of the 47th joint California Cap-and-Invest and Quebec Cap-and-Trade auction of carbon allowances from both jurisdictions. The final numbers include sales figures and settlement prices for Current Vintage allowances (2024 and 2026) and Advanced Vintage allowances (2029). Current Vintage Number offered: 49,647,415 Number sold: 49,647,415 Settlement price: $28.81 Advance Vintage Number offered: 6,481,750 Number sold: 6,481,750 Settlement price: $28.76 Detailed Results

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