NEXT LEVEL CONSULTANTS WELCOMES AUDREY ROBINSON AS EXECUTIVE COACH AND PRACTICE TRANSFORMATION LEADER

EFDA, CDA, CYT & EXECUTIVE COACH nxlevelconsultants.com

Audrey Robinson joins Next Level Consultants, bringing 25+ years of dental leadership, systems optimization, and team development expertise.

Audrey represents exactly what we believe great consultants should be; real experience, authentic leadership, and a genuine passion for helping practices grow. She is an amazing asset to our team.” — Mike Dinsio & Paula Quinn

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Level Consultants is proud to announce the addition of Audrey Robinson to its growing team of dental industry experts. With more than 25 years of hands-on experience in the dental field, Audrey joins the organization as an Executive Coach focused on helping private practice dentists elevate patient care, strengthen team culture, and optimize operational performance.Throughout her career, Audrey has earned a reputation for clinical excellence, transformative leadership, and her ability to implement systems that create sustainable growth inside dental practices. As an Expanded Functions Dental Assistant (EFDA), she combines advanced technical expertise with a deep understanding of practice management, team dynamics, and patient communication.“Audrey brings a rare combination of clinical credibility, emotional intelligence, and operational insight,” said the leadership team at Next Level Consultants. “She understands what truly happens inside a dental practice because she has lived it firsthand. Her ability to connect with teams, uncover hidden barriers, and inspire meaningful growth makes her an incredible asset to our clients and our organization.”Audrey specializes in helping practices improve patient experiences, increase case acceptance, and build stronger, more unified teams. Her coaching philosophy centers on accountability, communication, and mindset development. She will be determined and focused on empowering doctors and their teams to break through limiting beliefs and operate at a higher level.Her areas of expertise include:Patient hospitality and customer experienceTeam culture nurturing and leadership coachingCase acceptance and patient education strategiesSystems optimization and operational efficiencyTeam accountability and communication improvementIn addition to her extensive dental background, Audrey is also a certified yoga teacher who believes that true growth happens at the edge of discomfort. She brings that same intentionality, discipline, and presence into her coaching relationships, helping teams unlock their fullest potential both professionally and personally.“Helping practices grow starts with helping people grow,” said Robinson. “I’m passionate about the next stage in my career helping more dental teams and doctors feel more aligned, energized, and equipped to serve patients at a higher level.”Outside of her work with Next Level Consultants, Audrey enjoys spending time with family and friends, cheering on her daughter at softball games, riding her Peloton, and caring for her extensive collection of plants.Next Level Consultants continues to expand its team of industry-leading experts dedicated to helping dental practices make great decisions, build stronger businesses, and create lasting impact within their communities.About Next Level ConsultantsNext Level Consultants is a dental consulting organization committed to helping private practice dentists achieve sustainable growth through leadership development, operational strategy, team coaching, and business optimization. By combining real-world experience with practical systems and accountability, Next Level Consultants helps doctors make great decisions that move their practices forward.

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