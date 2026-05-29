Steven Curtis Chapman Announces Final Leg of SPEECHLESS 25th Anniversary Tour for Fall 2026

Steven Curtis Chapman Speechless Fall 2026

Final Dates Added for Landmark Anniversary Celebration; Fans Invited to Experience the Iconic Album Live One Last Time

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following overwhelming fan response and a successful multi-leg run celebrating one of the most beloved albums of his career, five-time GRAMMY® winner and the most awarded artist in Christian music history, Steven Curtis Chapman, has announced the final leg of his acclaimed SPEECHLESS 25th Anniversary Tour, returning this fall for one last run in 14 cities across the country.

The tour honors the 25th anniversary of Chapman’s iconic, platinum album SPEECHLESS—a landmark project that produced seven No. 1 radio singles, including the title track “Speechless,” and remains one of the most defining albums in Christian music history. This special anniversary concert experience features the album performed front to back in its entirety, bringing songs like “Dive,” “Be Still and Know,” “Fingerprints of God,” and more to the stage in a way fans have never experienced before. Each evening also includes additional career-spanning hits and special surprises, making this final run a must-see event for longtime fans and new audiences alike.

“Honestly, when we first launched the SPEECHLESS 25th Anniversary Tour, I had no idea just how meaningful these nights would become,” Chapman said. “Getting to celebrate these songs, and the stories, memories, and faith journeys connected to them, with so many people has been incredibly special. I’m very excited to add one final run this fall. I’m so grateful for every person who has come out, and I can’t wait to share these songs in even more cities before we bring this celebration to a close.”

Originally launched in 2025 to commemorate the album’s milestone anniversary, the SPEECHLESS 25th Anniversary Tour quickly became one of Chapman’s most celebrated and in-demand tours in recent years. This fall’s run marks fans’ final opportunity to experience the unforgettable live celebration of SPEECHLESS before the tour concludes. An exclusive pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 20th, with tickets available to the public starting Friday, May 22nd at 10am local time. To sign up for the pre-sale, visit bit.ly/SCC26SignUp. For tickets and more information, visit tprlive.co.

TOUR DATES:

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 – La Mesa, CA – Skyline Church

Thursday, October 15, 2026 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

Friday, October 16, 2026 – Corona, CA – Crossroads Christian Church

Saturday, October 17, 2026 – Santa Clarita, CA – Grace Baptist Church

Monday, October 19, 2026 – Sacramento, CA – Trinity Life Center

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

Thursday, October 22, 2026 – Eugene, OR – First Baptist Church of Eugene

Friday, October 23, 2026 – Eagle, ID – Eagle Christian Church

Monday, October 26, 2026 – Spokane, WA – Fox Theater

Tuesday, October 27, 2026 – Everett, WA – New Life Church

Thursday, October 29, 2026 – Colorado Springs, CO – New Life Church

Friday, October 30, 2026 – Amarillo, TX – The Church at Quail Creek

Sunday, November 1, 2026 – Webster, TX – Gateway Community Church

Monday, November 2, 2026 – Richardson, TX – Eisemann Center - Hill Performance Hall

About Steven Curtis Chapman:

In a career that has spanned more than three decades, Steven Curtis Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history. With 60 Gospel Music Association (GMA) Dove Awards, five GRAMMY®Awards, an American Music Award, and a historic 50 No. 1 singles, he has sold more than seventeen million albums with ten RIAA-Certified® Gold or Platinum albums to his credit.

In his career, he has collaborated with and had his songs recorded by other renowned artists in the Christian music world including Amy Grant, Casting Crowns, CeCe Winans, and others. His songs of hope have also crossed genres, seeing collaborations with Glenn Campbell, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Ricky Skaggs, Brad Paisley, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny and more. In 2017, Chapman also became a best-selling author with his memoir Between Heaven and the Real World: My Story.

In November 2024, Chapman was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the first Christian artist in history to hold that honor. He is also the recent recipient of the BMI Icon Award. Given to him in June 2022, Chapman is the first Christian music songwriter to receive the honor, joining an elite list that includes Dolly Parton, Sting, Paul Simon, Carole King, and Stevie Nicks.

Along with touring the world, Steven Curtis Chapman has appeared on Good Morning America, The Tonight Show, CBS Sunday Morning and This Morning, CNN, MSNBC, 60 Minutes, E! Entertainment, The Today Show, Fox & Friends among others, along with appearing in the pages of People Magazine, Billboard, Parents Magazine, and more. As a vocal supporter of adoption, Chapman along with his wife Mary Beth founded Show Hope in 2003, a nonprofit organization that helps restore the hope of a family to orphans.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

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