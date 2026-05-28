UPDATE: Rock Hill Church Road in Stafford will now close June 4 for bridge replacement project

Thursday, May 28, 2026 UPDATE: Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) in Stafford County will now close on Thursday, June 4 to allow crews to replace the single-lane structure over Aquia Creek with a two-lane bridge.

Weather has postponed the road closure from Monday, June 1 to Thursday, June 4. Rock Hill Church Road will remain closed through June 2027 for the bridge replacement project. View project page and online detour map.

FREDERICKSBURG – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) in Stafford County on Monday, June 1 to replace the bridge over Aquia Creek.

Drivers are currently crossing a temporary, single-lane bridge over Aquia Creek that was installed in fall 2020 after a bridge inspection found deterioration in the 50-year-old bridge’s major elements. Installing a temporary bridge allowed the road to remain open while the $6.4 million project was funded and designed.

With the current crossing, a temporary traffic signal was also installed to alternate one-way traffic over Aquia Creek. The temporary bridge carries vehicles up to 40 tons, including emergency vehicles and school buses.

The new two-lane bridge will be nearly double the size of the existing structure. The new bridge will have two 11-foot travel lanes with 6-foot paved shoulders on both sides and higher rails.

The new structure will be able to carry vehicles of all legal loads.

Starting June 1 through June 2027, Rock Hill Church Road will be closed to through traffic between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane with a detour in place.

Detour signs will be posted to direct drivers to the following routes:

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Route 643 (Joshua Road)

Route 627 (Mountain View Road)

Click here to view an online detour map.

Message boards will be posted to give drivers advance notice to the long-term road closure.

Around 1,600 vehicles a day travel on Rock Hill Church Road, according to the latest VDOT traffic count.

The project contractor is WG Construction Co., Inc. of Manassas.