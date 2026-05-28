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Old Dominion Drive late morning traffic stoppage in Arlington June 2

ARLINGTON – Weather permitting, Old Dominion Drive (Route 309) between North Edison Street and 37th Street North will have a full traffic stoppage Tuesday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. for tree work, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.

You can get traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511virginia.org, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.

Follow VDOT Northern Virginia on Twitter: @vadotnova

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Old Dominion Drive late morning traffic stoppage in Arlington June 2

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