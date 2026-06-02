NLign Announces OEM Agreement with Siemens Digital Industries Software to Integrate Digital Twin Asset Intelligence

Engineered Clarity

NLign announced an OEM agreement with Siemens enhancing customers’ ability to connect engineering, manufacturing, and sustainment data.

NLign’s capabilities bring a new dimension of operational intelligence to our customers.” — Zvi Feuer, SVP of Digital Manufacturing at Siemens

BLUE ASH, OH, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NLign, a leader in Digital Twin–Driven Asset Intelligence for high-risk, high-value assets, today announced the successful execution of an OEM agreement with Siemens Digital Industries Software. This agreement establishes native integration of NLign’s platform within Teamcenter, enhancing customers’ ability to seamlessly connect engineering, manufacturing, and sustainment data within a unified digital thread.

Through this partnership, NLign’s spatial intelligence capabilities will be embedded directly into Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio, providing users with a real-time, 3D, context-rich view of non-conformances, maintenance actions, and engineering intent connected directly to the digital model-based asset. The result is faster decision-making, improved quality outcomes, and enhanced operational readiness across the entire lifecycle—from as-designed to as-built to as-maintained.

“This agreement represents a major step forward in delivering on the promise of the digital twin intelligence,” said Pete Forno, Vice President of Sales at NLign. “By integrating directly into Teamcenter, NLign enables organizations to move beyond disconnected data so every quality event, engineering decision, and maintenance action can be understood in the context of the asset itself.”

The integration addresses a critical gap in today’s digital transformation efforts: the inability to operationalize digital twins with real-world, in-service data. NLign enhances Siemens’ ecosystem by bringing a precise, spatially grounded layer of intelligence that connects quality, manufacturing, and sustainment workflows in a way that existing enterprise systems alone cannot achieve.

Key capabilities enabled through the OEM agreement include:

• Model-Based Non-Conformance Management: Visualize and resolve quality issues directly on the digital model-based asset with precise spatial significance

• Accelerated MRB and Disposition Cycles: Reduce cycle times by providing full context across engineering, manufacturing, and sustainment

• Closed-Loop Quality Across Lifecycle: Connect manufacturing data with in-service maintenance insights to prevent repeat defects

• Improved Operational Readiness: Enable faster fault isolation and more confident decision-making for high-risk assets

Organizations leveraging this integrated solution can expect significant improvements in data visibility, reduction in rework and repeat defects, and measurable gains in asset availability and mission readiness.

“This partnership reinforces Siemens’ commitment to delivering a comprehensive digital enterprise solution,” said Zvi Feuer, Senior Vice President of Digital Manufacturing at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “NLign’s capabilities bring a new dimension of operational intelligence to our customers, strengthening the connection between the digital and physical worlds.”

The OEM agreement positions NLign and Siemens to jointly support customers across aerospace and defense, energy, transportation, and other industries where asset performance, safety, and lifecycle visibility are mission critical.

About NLign

NLign delivers Digital Twin–Driven Asset Intelligence for high-risk assets by connecting quality and operational data directly to the digital model-based asset. The platform creates a precise system of truth that enables faster, safer, and more confident operational decisions across engineering, manufacturing, and sustainment. By integrating with existing enterprise environments, NLign helps organizations improve traceability, reduce repeat defects, strengthen readiness, and turn disconnected operational data into decision-ready intelligence.

About Siemens Digital Industries Software

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware, and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens’ software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering, and manufacturing processes to turn today’s ideas into the sustainable products of the future.

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