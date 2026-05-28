California Energy Commission Announces Over $55M to Expand Public EV Fast Charging

For Immediate Release: May 28, 2026

Businesses and public sites can qualify for substantial incentives to accelerate the installation of publicly available fast chargers across the state.

SACRAMENTO —The California Energy Commission (CEC) today announced $55.2 million in new funding through the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) to accelerate the installation of publicly available fast chargers across the state.

The funding will be available through two upcoming incentive windows under CALeVIP’s Fast Charge California Project, giving site owners and developers two opportunities to move ready-to-build charging projects from planning to installation.

The Oct. 7, 2026 to Jan. 14, 2027 window will offer incentives covering up to 100% of eligible installation costs for DC fast chargers, up to $100,000 per charging port.

The Feb. 24, 2027 to May 27, 2027 window will offer incentives covering up to 100% of eligible installation costs for DC fast chargers, up to $55,000 per port regardless of power level with minimum output of 150kW.

“Expanding access to reliable and convenient fast charging is essential to support California’s growing number of electric vehicle (EV) drivers and keep the state on track toward its clean transportation goals,” said Spencer Reeder, director of CEC’s Fuels and Transportation Division. “CALeVIP has been pivotal in bringing chargers to communities and travel corridors that need them most, while making it easier for businesses and site hosts to get their chargers installed and operational.”

The new funding builds on the success of CALeVIP’s first window of the Fast Charge California Project, which has awarded $54 million to date for more than 1,200 ready-to-build fast-charging ports in 35 counties across the state. More than 60% of those chargers are in underserved communities.

CALeVIP, the nation’s largest EV charging incentive initiative, has supported more than 10,500 charger installations across California, helping expand charging access for the state’s more than 2.2 million light-duty EVs, according to the Center for Sustainable Energy (CSE), the program’s administrator.

“As EV adoption continues to grow across California, public fast charging is becoming essential infrastructure for drivers, communities and businesses,” said Scott Shepard, CSE’s senior director of transportation programs. “State incentives help site hosts and project developers overcome upfront installation costs, bring chargers online faster, and expand access in underserved areas where charging options remain limited.”

To qualify for the upcoming incentives, charging sites must be publicly accessible and meet program requirements. Priority will be given to projects in tribal areas, disadvantaged communities and low-income areas. Eligible sites may include businesses, public facilities, high-traffic destinations, and locations along key travel routes.

Applicants must have ready-to-build projects before applying including a final utility service design and all required permits. Full eligibility requirements and application details will be available on the CALeVIP website.

CALeVIP funding comes from the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program and the state’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.

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About the California Energy Commission

The California Energy Commission is the state's primary energy policy and planning agency, leading the state to a 100 percent clean energy future for all. It has seven core responsibilities: advancing state energy policy, encouraging energy efficiency, certifying power plants, investing in energy innovation, developing renewable energy, transforming transportation, and preparing for energy emergencies.

About the Center for Sustainable Energy

The Center for Sustainable Energy® (CSE) is a national nonprofit that accelerates adoption of clean transportation and distributed energy through effective and equitable program design and administration. Governments, utilities and the private sector trust CSE for its data-driven and software-enabled approach, deep domain expertise and customer-focused team.