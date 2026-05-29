Capitol Granite Renovates Its Midlothian Showroom and Adds 25 New Materials to Its Signature Collection

A glimpse inside the updated Capitol Granite showroom Capitol Granite Showroom Display Wall Featuring Their Signature Collection Premium Surface Solutions by Capitol Granite

Phase One of Showroom Renovation Includes a Custom Display Wall and an Expanded Range of Granite, Marble, Quartz, and Quartzite at Accessible Price Points

Our showroom update embodies our 'Precision & Care' philosophy. New displays and 25 added materials mean more accessible options, shorter timelines, and a clearer vision for your space.” — Stephan Simmons, Director of Sales & Marketing

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitol Granite, a countertop fabrication and installation company serving the greater Richmond area for over 20 years, has completed the first phase of a showroom renovation at its 1700 Oak Lake Blvd location. The update centers on a custom-built material display wall and a 25-piece addition to its in-stock Signature Collection, spanning granite, marble, quartz, and quartzite. The expanded inventory also comes with revised pricing, giving homeowners and designers a wider range of options at more accessible price points.

The display wall is built from rift white oak and fitted with custom powder-coated steel ledges and under-mount downlighting, allowing visitors to view material samples under controlled, consistent light. The design is deliberate: natural and engineered stone reads differently depending on how light hits it, and the wall gives clients a clearer sense of how a material will perform in a finished space before committing to it. Phase one focuses on the display wall and Signature Collection; additional renovations to the showroom are planned for later phases.

"Exceptional Surfaces with Precision and Care" has been the guiding principle at Capitol Granite since the company's founding, and the showroom renovation reflects that standard applied to the client experience itself. Visitors can now browse materials in an environment that mirrors how those surfaces will look once installed.

The Signature Collection

The 25 additions to the Signature Collection span four material categories. In granite, the new stock includes Absolute Black, Brazilian White, Ebony Negresco, Silver Pearl, Thunder White, White Eyes, and White Ornamental. The marble additions are Blue Fantasy, Fantasy Brown, and White Carrara. The quartz selections are the most extensive of the four categories, adding Calacatta Ethos, Calacatta Fusion, Calacatta Sienna, Carrara Breve, Dolce Vita, Fairy Dust, Fashion White, Kore Unique, Marfitaj, Prata, Soapstone Metropolis, Tahitian Sky, and Taj Mahl. The collection also includes two quartzite options: Taj Mahl Quartzite and Belvedere Quartzite.

Carrying these materials in stock rather than sourcing them on a per-project basis shortens project timelines and keeps costs lower. Clients visiting the showroom can view physical samples of every piece in the Signature Collection on the new display wall.

Two Decades of Fabrication in Central Virginia

Capitol Granite has served homeowners, architects, and commercial clients in the Richmond and Central Virginia area for more than 20 years. The company handles the full scope of countertop work, from initial material selection through templating, fabrication, and installation. Its showroom team includes specialists who work with both residential and commercial clients.

The company's technical standards trace back to the founding of the Rockheads Group, an association of stone fabrication shops across North America that Capitol Granite founder Paul helped co-found. The group was built around shared fabrication standards, business practices, and quality benchmarks. Membership connects Capitol Granite to a network of fabricators committed to the same practices, which informs the company's approach to material sourcing, fabrication tolerances, and installation.

Capitol Granite sources materials from a roster of established suppliers including Cambria, Cosentino, Vicostone, MSI, Corian Design, Triton, Stonebasyx, Emerstone and others. The Signature Collection materials are held in-house and available for immediate project scheduling.

Visiting the Showroom

The updated showroom at 1700 Oak Lake Blvd in Midlothian is open to homeowners, contractors, architects, and designers. Visitors can walk in to view the Signature Collection on the new display wall, consult with a countertop specialist, or begin the estimate process. Capitol Granite's full slab inventory, including materials beyond the Signature Collection, is browsable online at capitolgranite.net.

The company also works with clients who prefer to start the process remotely, with virtual consultations available for material selection and project scoping. The online inventory is updated regularly to reflect current stock.

To schedule a visit, request a quote, or browse available materials, contact Capitol Granite at (804) 379-2641 or info@capitolgranite.net.

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About Capitol Granite: Capitol Granite is a countertop fabrication and installation company based in Midlothian, Virginia, serving the Richmond area and greater Central Virginia for over 20 years. The company offers a broad selection of natural and engineered stone surfaces for residential and commercial projects, including granite, marble, quartz, quartzite, and solid surface materials. Capitol Granite's founder, Paul, co-founded the Rockheads Group, a North American association of stone fabrication shops organized around shared quality and craftsmanship standards.

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