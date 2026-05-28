Rose Bowl Water Polo Club Awarded $10,000 Tournament of Roses Foundation Grant

Rose Bowl Water Polo Club Team The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center in Pasadena California Rose Bowl Water Polo Club Player

Rose Bowl Water Polo Team received a $10,000 Tournament of Roses Foundation grant to support athletes and expand opportunities for youth water polo in Pasadena.

We are incredibly grateful to the Tournament of Rose Foundation for their support of our athletes and program” — Pat Beemer

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Ralph Porrazzorporrazzo@rosebowlaquatics.org626.564.0330 x 421IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 28, 2026Rose Bowl Water Polo Club Awarded $10,000 Tournament of Roses Foundation GrantPASADENA, CA — The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) is proud to announce that the Rose Bowl Water Polo Team has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Tournament of Rose Foundation to support athlete development, expand program opportunities, and continue growing the sport of water polo within the Pasadena community.This funding will help strengthen the Rose Bowl Water Polo program by supporting athlete training, increasing access to participation opportunities, and enhancing the overall experience for youth athletes both in and out of the pool. The grant reflects the Tournament of Rose Foundation’s continued commitment to developing the next generation of athletes and supporting local programs making an impact in their communities.“We are incredibly grateful to the Tournament of Rose Foundation for their support of our athletes and program,” said Pat Beemer, Rose Bowl Water Polo Head Coach. “This grant will allow us to continue creating opportunities for young athletes to grow their skills, build confidence, and experience the positive impact that water polo can have both in and out of the water.”The Rose Bowl Water Polo program continues to provide athletes of all levels with opportunities to compete, develop teamwork and leadership skills, and foster a lifelong passion for the sport. Through programs focused on development, inclusion, and community, the RBAC remains committed to making aquatic sports accessible and impactful for all participants.“This grant represents more than just financial support, it’s an investment in the future of our athletes and the continued growth of water polo in Pasadena,” said Katie Rountree, Rose Bowl Water Polo Boosters Club President. “We are thankful for the Tournament of Rose Foundation’s partnership and belief in the importance of creating opportunities for young athletes to thrive.”For more information about the Rose Bowl Water Polo Team, please contact Pat Beemer at pbeemer@rosebowlaquatics.org or visit the RBAC website at rosebowlaquatics.org.

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