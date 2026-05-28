Collaboration Works International Opens EOI for Argentina Trade Mission

Atlantic Canadian companies may apply for a September 14-18, 2026 trade mission to Buenos Aires, delivered in partnership with CanCham.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaboration Works International is inviting Canadian companies and organizations to apply for its Atlantic Canada to Argentina Trade Mission , taking place September 14-18, 2026, in Buenos Aires. Delivered in partnership with the Canadian-Argentine Chamber of Commerce (CanCham), with almost 50 years of experience connecting Argentina and Canada, the mission is designed to connect export-ready participants with opportunities in Argentina across key sectors including IT and digital solutions, agri-food, oil and gas, mining, advanced manufacturing, clean technologies, and life sciences.The mission will include curated B2B, B2G, or B2C networking opportunities, along with participation in Tecno Fidta 2026 , one of Latin America’s leading food technology exhibitions. Interested organizations are encouraged to submit an Expression of Interest using the link below to the form provided by Collaboration Works International. The mission is organized through a three-step approach focused on targeted impact, enhanced trust through strong partnerships, and sustained growth through practical international connections.Participation is limited to a maximum of 8 delegates to ensure personalized attention and tailored support for each participant, and interested organizations are encouraged to confirm their interest early to secure their place. Given the time required for matchmaking preparation and delegate coordination, organizations are encouraged to express interest as early as possible so the mission team can assess fit and begin planning in a timely way.Expression of Interest (EOI): https://forms.lessannoyingcrm.com/view/4069496110847803758725011173693 To support mission planning, companies are encouraged to apply by June 26, 2026, which serves as the soft deadline for early consideration. The final deadline for final registration is July 17, 2026, after which delegate selection and preparation will be finalized.

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