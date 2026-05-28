League of Minority Voters Honors Relay CEO With Civil Rights Award

Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke, CEO of Relay Resources, received the 2026 Civil Rights Champion award from the League of Minority Voters last week.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke, CEO of Relay Resources, a Portland-based social enterprise nonprofit committed to transforming workplaces and communities by championing disability inclusion, received the 2026 Civil Rights Champion award from the League of Minority Voters last week.

The League of Minority Voters fights for and promotes the advancement of minority voters’ rights through education, empowerment, and mobilization. Dr. Jennifer was honored alongside other prominent community leaders including Senator Jeff Merkely, U.S. Representative Janelle Bynum and Washington County Commissioner Nafesa Fai at the May 14 celebration.

Dr. Camota Luebke, who serves as Relay’s CEO, Chief Disability Inclusion Officer, and President, was presented the Civil Rights Champion honor in recognition of her leadership rooted in lived experience, community, and accountability. Dr. Camota Luebke has led Relay’s pursuit of disability justice, from advancing disability rights to building pathways to employment and belonging for disabled people.

Relay Resources employs nearly 1,000 team members in four lines of businesses and operates programs that provide training and create job opportunities for disabled and non-disabled people in Oregon and Washington.

“It’s such an honor to receive the Civil Rights Champion award from the League of Minority Voters,” says Dr. Camota Luebke. “Since I’ve joined Relay, I’ve pushed for system changes that recognize disabled people as an essential part of every workplace, community, and movement for justice. That work has always included showing up in solidarity across intersecting identities and communities, because disability justice cannot exist in isolation.”

Dr. Camota Luebke received the award at the League of Minority Voters’ 2026 Liberty and Hope Awards, which recognized individuals for bipartisan leadership and uniting communities for the greater good. The event took place May 14 at the University of Oregon’s Portland campus, bringing together business leaders, elected officials, faith leaders, and community advocates, as well as congressional and gubernatorial candidates, to celebrate civic unity and service.

“It’s critical for the disability community to be in solidarity with all marginalized humans,” Dr. Camota Luebke added. “At Relay, we don’t just talk about it and have slogans on our website. We live it by doing it. Our work centers accessibility and disability inclusion, aiming to build a world that truly benefits all people. Because disabled people belong. Everywhere.

About Relay Resources

Relay Resources is the leading disability social enterprise nonprofit in the Pacific Northwest, with a mission to transform workplaces and communities by championing disability inclusion. The organization employs over 950 team members in four lines of business: Building Solutions, which includes janitorial, landscaping, and floor care services; Document Solutions; Supply Chain Solutions; and Disability Inclusion and Accessibility Consulting Services.

Additionally, Relay operates three programs: Competitive Integrated Employment, which places and supports disabled people in competitive jobs in the community; abilIT, a cybersecurity and technology training and job placement program; and Affordable Housing, which manages 760 units for 1,500 residents, 27% of whom have a household member with a disability. Learn more at relayresources.org.

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