Sifter Solutions and Attane Health Join to Build the Nation's Most Complete Food-is-Medicine Platform

Merger connects health plans, retailers, and CPG brands on a platform that transforms food and nutrition care across America

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sifter Solutions announced a merger with Attane Health that creates a new level of integrated food-is-medicine service delivery. Together, these two mission-aligned organizations will accelerate the delivery of healthy food access and measurable health outcomes at an unprecedented scale.The combined business will operate under Sifter Solutions, Inc., which will retain the Attane brand. Together Sifter and Attane can now connect consumers, health plans, retailers, and CPGs through a single end-to-end solution — purpose-built for the convergence of food and healthcare and the need for a turnkey platform.A Natural Next Step for Two Mission-Aligned OrganizationsSifter Solutions was co-founded by Andrew and Thomas Parkinson, founders of Peapod and pioneers of digital grocery commerce. The company's configurable technology platform spans curated healthy food access, personalized nutrition education, and SNAP waiver compliance tools deployed with state and retail partners. And it leverages efficient low-cost delivery through an extensive existing supply chain of quality low-cost retailers.Attane Health, founded and led by Emily Brown, spent years embedding food-is-medicine programs inside the country's largest health plans and building deep clinical credibility in health equity. Under Brown's leadership, Attane established major healthcare contracts across Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and other national accounts while developing real-time outcomes reporting that gives health plans the data infrastructure to prove impact at scale."Sifter and Attane have been building toward this together for years — and now we've made it official. We are one company, with one team and one mission: getting the right food to the right people and proving it makes a difference. What has changed is our ability to move faster and go deeper for every organization we serve."— Emily Brown, Chief Healthcare Officer, Sifter SolutionsScale That Neither Could Achieve AloneThe food-is-medicine landscape is changing rapidly. Regulatory changes, new SNAP waiver compliance requirements, evolving HEDIS quality measures, and rising pressure on health plans to demonstrate measurable outcomes have created both urgency and opportunity. The combined Sifter and Attane platform is built to meet that moment.The U.S. food-is-medicine market is projected to approach $30 billion in 2026 and continue rapid growth through 2030 as healthcare providers, payers, and community organizations increasingly integrate nutrition into chronic disease prevention and care. Importantly, these estimates reflect only the narrowly defined clinical market, while the broader food-is-medicine ecosystem represents a substantially larger healthcare and wellness opportunity.The integrated offering addresses the full continuum of food and nutrition care:▸ Healthcare Health plan members receive curated grocery access, one-on-one motivational interviewing coaching, and condition-specific programs for diabetes, hypertension, and maternal health.▸ Retail Technology Grocery retailers gain SNAP waiver compliance infrastructure, health-nutrition overlays, and real-time purchasing data — already live with Brookshire Grocery and Associated Grocers, and soon to be deployed by the State of Arkansas.▸ Brand Solutions Food manufacturers producing consumer packaged goods can access data on dietary health attributes, nutrient density scores, SNAP state waiver compliance, GLP-1 friendly food, artificial colors, flavors, ultra-processed foods, purchase analytics, brand renovation and product development.▸ Outcomes Data Health plans receive real-time engagement metrics and HEDIS measure tracking — the documented proof that payers require before committing to programs at scale.Proven Results. Ready to Scale.The outcomes data behind the combined platform reflects years of program delivery with real populations:▸ 90% of program participants reported better management of their chronic condition▸ 24% increase in HEDIS measures reported by health plan partners▸ 18M+ health plan members reachable through current healthcare contracts"This combination was built for the regulatory and market moment we're in right now. Health plans are being asked to demonstrate measurable outcomes, SNAP compliance deadlines are live, and the cost of chronic disease is unsustainable. The Sifter-Attane platform gives our partners everything they need — in one place, with one team — to move faster and prove impact more clearly than they ever could before."— Andrew Parkinson, CEO, Sifter SolutionsLeadership Continuity and Investor ConfidenceEmily Brown has joined Sifter Solutions as Chief Healthcare Officer, ensuring continuity for every health plan, partner, and community relationship she built at Attane. Brown also serves on the NIAID Advisory Council and founded the Food Equality Initiative. Her 15 years of food-is-medicine and health equity experience are now fully integrated into Sifter's leadership team.About Sifter SolutionsSifter Solutions is a Chicago-based food-is-medicine technology company building the infrastructure for integrated food and nutrition care. Sifter’s intelligent engine "sifts" grocery products against thousands of attributes including food allergens, ingredient exclusions, and leading chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease. It is used by health plans, retailers, CPG brands, and consumers through a configurable platform spanning grocery access, nutrition education, outcomes tracking, and SNAP waiver compliance. Learn more at siftersolutions.com.About Attane HealthAttane Health was a food-is-medicine company founded to advance health equity through food and nutrition care. Under the leadership of Emily Brown, Attane developed deep clinical programs and healthcare partnerships — including national health plan contracts covering over 18 million members — that are now part of the Sifter Solutions platform.

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