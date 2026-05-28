The Dr. Phil Klein Dental Podcast Has Featured 300+ Expert Clinicians from 125+ Leading Dental Institutions Worldwide

Show's Guest Roster Includes Faculty from Harvard, Penn, UCSF, UCLA, NYU, and Michigan — Plus Clinicians Who Have Served on the FDA, NIH, ADA, AAE, and AAP

Over 300 leading clinicians and researchers who are actively shaping the future of dentistry have sat down with me to share their clinical expertise — a depth of access that we're incredibly proud of.” — Dr. Phil Klein, DMD, Endodontist and Host

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dr. Phil Klein Dental Podcast , the fastest-growing dental podcast worldwide, has now featured more than 300 expert clinicians, academic researchers, and specialty leaders representing over 125 dental schools, specialty academies, and professional institutions across the United States and internationally. The guest roster — recognized as the most extensive guest roster of any dental podcast — includes faculty and key opinion leaders from Harvard School of Dental Medicine, University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, UCSF School of Dentistry, UCLA School of Dentistry, NYU College of Dentistry, University of Michigan School of Dentistry, Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Dentistry, University of Washington School of Dentistry, University of Alabama Birmingham and King's College London, among many others.The show has also featured leaders from the American Dental Association, the American Association of Endodontists, the American Academy of Periodontology, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and dozens of other professional dental organizations — as well as clinicians who have served on the Food and Drug Administration Dental Products Panel and the National Institutes of Health — creating an unmatched depth of institutional clinical expertise across more than 750 episodes of evidence-based dental education.Rated 4.8 out of 5 by over 40,000 verified licensed dental professionals through formal continuing education evaluations, The Dr. Phil Klein Dental Podcast is trusted by more than 250,000 dental professionals globally and recognized by Feedspot as one of the Top 10 dental podcasts worldwide.An Unmatched Roster of Clinical ExpertiseThe breadth of institutional representation on the show reflects both the scope of its clinical coverage and the caliber of expertise dental professionals have come to expect from the program. With guests spanning every major dental specialty — from implant dentistry and endodontics to digital workflows, oral surgery, periodontics, and cosmetic dentistry — the show has built the most clinically diverse guest roster in dental podcasting."When a dental professional listens to this show, they’re hearing directly from the clinicians, educators, and researchers who are not only driving the latest innovations in modern dentistry, but also actively shaping the future of the profession," said Dr. Phil Klein, DMD, endodontist and host. "These are the people writing the articles and authoring textbook chapters, chairing the departments, and educating thousands of dental professionals at top dental conferences. Over 300 of them have sat down with me to share their clinical expertise — and that depth of access is something we're incredibly proud of."The institutional diversity extends beyond dental schools. The show regularly features leaders from specialty academies, dental research organizations, and international institutions — offering perspectives that span the full landscape of modern clinical dentistry. Recent episodes have included discussions with AACD Accredited cosmetic dentists, AAE board members, dental school department chairs, and developers of commercially available dental products and technologies.Clinical Depth Across Every Major Dental SpecialtyThe Dr. Phil Klein Dental Podcast covers every major dental discipline through its organized specialty topic hubs at philkleindentalpodcast.com, including restorative dentistry, implant dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, endodontics, periodontics, digital dentistry, oral surgery, orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, dental anesthesia and sedation, infection control and prevention, practice management, dental lasers, sleep dentistry, and more.Each episode features in-depth clinical conversations covering specific techniques, materials, evidence-based protocols, and emerging technologies — content designed for dental professionals who want to stay at the forefront of their field.A Searchable Clinical ResourceBeyond the audio experience, philkleindentalpodcast.com offers dental professionals a fully searchable clinical library with hundreds of episodes featuring full transcripts, detailed expert clinician profiles with institutional affiliations and credentials, clinical keyword indexing, and related episode recommendations — making it possible to search by procedure, material, technique, or specialty the way a clinician would search a medical database.About The Dr. Phil Klein Dental PodcastDr. Phil Klein hosts The Dr. Phil Klein Dental Podcast, one of the fastest-growing dental podcasts worldwide. Dr. Klein earned his bachelor of applied science degree from University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering, followed by his DMD and postdoctoral specialty training in endodontics at University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. He holds three dental patents, including the IntegraPost System, and founded one of the largest online dental CE platforms worldwide. Since launching his podcast in 2018, his show has grown to more than 750 episodes and reaches over 250,000 listeners with interviews featuring world-renowned clinicians, researchers, and specialty leaders across every major area of dentistry.Listen and subscribe: philkleindentalpodcast.com, Apple Podcasts , and Spotify

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