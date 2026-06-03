Adega Gaucha Locations to Host Brazil World Cup 2026 Viewing Events in Orlando and Kissimmee
The Florida-based Brazilian steakhouse will host scheduled viewing events for Brazil’s first three group-stage matches.
The events will take place during Brazil’s first three scheduled matches of the tournament:
Saturday, June 13 at 6:00 PM: Brazil vs. Morocco at Adega Gaucha Kissimmee
Friday, June 19 at 8:30 PM: Brazil vs. Haiti at Adega Gaucha Orlando
Wednesday, June 24 at 6:00 PM: Scotland vs. Brazil at Adega Gaucha Orlando
The match-day program is being organized for Brazil’s first three games only. A limited ticketed option will be available for guests who want a pre-arranged food and beverage package during those matches.
Each ticket is $60 per person and includes one Churrasco Extravaganza, two drinks, and tax and service fee. Drink options include caipirinha, wine, beer, well drink, or soft drink.
Tickets are sold by a partner company, not directly by Adega Gaucha. Guests interested in attending can purchase tickets through the official ticket link:
https://copa-na-adega.7setaplus.com/
Additional event updates, availability information, and ticket-related details will be shared through the official Instagram account:
@copa26_adega_gaucha
“Adega Gaucha serves many guests with strong ties to Brazilian culture, as well as visitors who are interested in experiencing that culture in Florida,” said Ricardo Oliveira CEO of Adega Gaucha. “The World Cup is an important moment for the Brazilian community, and these viewing events give fans a place to come together during Brazil’s opening matches.”
In addition to the ticketed viewing events, Adega Gaucha’s bar service will remain open as usual on a first come, first served basis. Other World Cup games will also be shown on bar TVs. The opening of the Adega Room for additional matches will be evaluated based on demand.
The viewing events reflect the restaurant’s broader connection to Brazilian culture in Florida. Adega Gaucha has locations in Orlando, Kissimmee, and Deerfield Beach, serving both local communities and visitors across Central and South Florida.
About Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is a Florida-based Brazilian steakhouse inspired by the traditions of Southern Brazil. The restaurant offers tableside churrasco service, a Gourmet Table, drinks, private and group dining options, and hospitality rooted in Brazilian dining culture. Adega Gaucha serves guests across multiple Florida locations, including Orlando, Kissimmee, and Deerfield Beach.
Ricardo Oliveira
Adega Gaucha
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