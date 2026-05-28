Update – Suspect in Custody* State Police Investigating Homicide in Seaford

Date Posted: Thursday, May 28th, 2026

The Delaware State Police continue to investigate the homicide that occurred in Seaford last week.

On May 27, 2026, 19-year-old Darrin West of Seaford, Delaware, was taken into custody in Maryland with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department and the Maryland State Police. West is currently being held in Maryland pending extradition. Upon his return to Delaware, West will be charged with the crimes listed below:

Murder 1st Degree (Felony)

Attempt to Commit Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Conspiracy 1st Degree (Felony)

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective B. McDerby at (302) 741-2821. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.