State Police Investigating Shooting Incident on Lawson Road in Georgetown

Date Posted: Thursday, May 28th, 2026

The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday morning on Lawson Road in Georgetown.

On May 26, 2026, at approximately 9:10 a.m., troopers responded to the 24000 block of Lawson Road in Georgetown for a report of a house struck by gunfire. The preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the residence. Three people were inside at the time, and no one was injured.

Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives ask anyone who has relevant information to contact Detective J. O’Neil by calling (302) 752-3810. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.