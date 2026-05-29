AACUC to Honor Retiring Velera President & CEO Chuck Fagan at the 2026 Annual Conference

Charles “Chuck” Fagan III, retiring President and CEO of Velera

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) is proud to announce that it will honor Charles “Chuck” Fagan III, retiring President and CEO of Velera at AACUC’s 2026 Annual Conference taking place August 3-6, at the Hotel at Avalon in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Fagan will be recognized for his extraordinary contributions to the credit union industry spanning nearly four decades, during the keynote luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Fagan was appointed president and CEO of Velera in January 2024. Prior to the combination of PSCU and Co-op Solutions to form Velera, he served as president and CEO of PSCU since April 2015. Previously, Fagan served as president and CEO of the Credit Union Executives Society (CUES). Earlier in his career, he served in leadership roles at Virginia Credit Union and Electronic Data Systems. In March, Velera announced that Fagan will retire at the end of its current fiscal year on September 30, 2026.

“Chuck Fagan has been a transformative figure in the credit union industry,” said Renée Sattiewhite, President and CEO of the African-American Credit Union Coalition. “Chuck has been a champion of AACUC and an invaluable partner to me. Under his leadership, Velera has been an industry leader in online banking, digital wallets, and fraud prevention, as well as a strong advocate for the industry. While a giant in the credit union industry is retiring, he has left an indelible mark on the movement.”

The AACUC Annual Conference brings together credit union professionals from around the world for endless inspiration, countless knowledge exchanges, meaningful connections, and immeasurable fun. This year’s event is expected to attract more than 400 attendees from every corner of the credit union industry.

“I am truly honored to receive this recognition from AACUC,” said Fagan. “AACUC’s commitment to strengthening credit unions and their staff, leadership, and boards is remarkable, and I am incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership. I look forward to seeing the great things that the AACUC will continue to do for our industry.”

For more information about the conference or to register, visit https://www.aacuc.org/annual-conference/.

###

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC)

The AACUC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development. Recipient of the 2022 Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation for its leadership and global efforts unifying financial industries in eradicating racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in 2020 with its Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism initiative, AACUC has become an all-encompassing organization for executives, professionals, volunteers, consultants and regulators within the financial services industry. AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union movement, adopting the 8th Cooperative Principle (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive. Learn more here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.