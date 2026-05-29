Abraxas Systems Acquires Containerized Waste-to-Energy Technology to Advance Defense and Clean Energy Applications

Abraxas Systems I.K.E. acquires a containerized waste-to-energy technology, expanding its portfolio of deployable clean-energy and resilience technologies.

WASHINGTON D.C., VA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abraxas Systems I.K.E. (“Abraxas”), a defense and high-technology company innovating across energy , infrastructure, security, and advanced industrial systems, today announced the acquisition of a containerized waste-to-energy plant and related technical assets from the estate of Ferrotasot Oy in Finland.The acquired assets include a complete containerized waste-to-energy plant, associated equipment, engineering documentation, operational materials, technical data, and development rights connected to the system. The acquisition gives Abraxas a foundation to evaluate, adapt, improve, and deploy a mobile clean-energy platform designed to operate near the source of non-recyclable waste.Abraxas is focused on high-impact technologies with defense, government, and critical-infrastructure applications. Led by professionals with U.S. military, defense, and government experience, the company is building a portfolio of technologies designed to strengthen operational resilience, energy independence, environmental sustainability, and mission readiness.“This acquisition represents a major step forward in Abraxas’ mission to bring deployable, resilient, clean-energy infrastructure to the world,” said Mark Goodge, Chief Executive Officer of Abraxas. “Waste-to-energy is no longer a future concept; it is an operational necessity for governments, militaries, municipalities, and remote communities.”The acquired technology is expected to support Abraxas’ broader strategy of developing modular, mobile systems that can reduce waste burdens while producing useful energy in demanding environments. Potential end-use applications include defense installations, forward-operating environments, disaster-response zones, remote industrial sites, island communities, municipalities, and government resilience programs.“For military and government users, logistics are mission-critical,” Goodge said. “A mobile waste-to-energy platform can reduce dependency on vulnerable supply chains while supporting cleaner operations. The ability to process non-recyclable waste near the source has major implications for logistics, sustainability, and operational autonomy.”Abraxas intends to evaluate and further develop the acquired platform with an emphasis on compliance, safety, permitting, performance validation, and scalable deployment. The company is also building a pipeline of prospective end-users and strategic partners interested in waste-to-energy systems for defense, government, industrial, and infrastructure applications.“Energy security is national security,” Goodge added. “Technologies that reduce waste, produce power, and support distributed operations belong at the center of modern resilience planning. Abraxas is proud to pursue technologies that serve both environmental and national-security objectives.”The acquisition reflects Abraxas’ broader commitment to identifying advanced technologies, securing the rights to develop them, and moving them into disciplined real-world deployment. By combining defense-sector operational discipline with clean-energy innovation, Abraxas aims to help transform waste liabilities into energy assets.“This is not just about acquiring equipment,” Goodge said. “It is about acquiring a platform that can be improved, adapted, and deployed across multiple high-impact markets. We are excited about the opportunity to help transform waste into energy, infrastructure resilience, and long-term strategic value.”About Abraxas Systems I.K.E.Abraxas Systems I.K.E. is a defense and high-technology company focused on advanced systems for energy, infrastructure, security, government operations, and industrial innovation. The company develops and acquires technologies with potential applications across defense, public-sector resilience, clean energy, critical infrastructure, and emerging strategic markets.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Abraxas’ plans to evaluate, develop, permit, adapt, and deploy waste-to-energy technology. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, technical validation, regulatory approvals, permitting requirements, market adoption, and operational factors. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.Media ContactAbraxas Systems I.K.E.Mark Goodge, Chief Executive OfficerEmail: mark@abraxas-eu.comWebsite: www.abraxas-eu.com

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