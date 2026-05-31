Welsh Author Simon Hughes Launches Heartfelt Romance 'Stories for Rainy Days'

Stories for Rainy Days Book Cover Simon Hughes

LLANGOLLEN, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Simon Hughes has announced the release of Stories for Rainy Days : A Celyn Falls Bookshop Romance, a contemporary romance novel set in the fictional Welsh town of Celyn Falls.The novel introduces readers to Clara Wren, a woman who inherits her late great-aunt’s struggling bookshop and travels to Wales intending to sell the property and return home quickly. Her plans begin to change as she reconnects with the community surrounding the shop, forms unexpected relationships, and discovers the emotional weight of memory, belonging, and second chances.Written with a warm and reflective tone, Stories for Rainy Days combines romance, small-town charm, and emotional storytelling within an atmospheric Welsh setting.AvailabilityThe book is now available worldwide on Amazon in Kindle edition https://www.amazon.co.uk/Stories-Rainy-Days-Bookshop-Romance-ebook/dp/B0GZQFLS43 A Character-Driven Story Set in a Rain-Soaked Welsh TownSet in the fictional town of Celyn Falls, the novel centres on Wren Books, an old bookshop filled with leaking ceilings, forgotten memories, loyal customers, and a cat named Pickle who watches over the shop with quiet judgment. The story explores themes of grief, healing, hope, and personal rediscovery through the experiences of Clara Wren and Tom Ellis, a local carpenter whose calm and dependable nature slowly becomes an important part of Clara’s life.Readers who enjoy cosy fiction, emotional contemporary romance, and stories centred around bookshops and community connections are expected to connect strongly with the novel’s atmosphere and emotional depth.Focus on Emotional Warmth and CommunityUnlike fast-paced romance novels driven by dramatic conflict, Stories for Rainy Days focuses on emotional honesty, gradual character growth, and meaningful relationships. The novel’s slower pace allows readers to fully experience the setting, the town’s relationships, and the personal journeys unfolding throughout the story. Children’s reading clubs, rainy-day window displays, cafés, riverside streets, and long-held memories all contribute to the novel’s comforting tone. The story also reflects the emotional resilience that can emerge after heartbreak and uncertainty.“Stories have always fascinated me because of the way they connect people to places, memories, and moments in their lives,” said Simon Hughes, Author of Stories for Rainy Days. “I wanted this novel to feel warm, hopeful, and emotionally honest. Celyn Falls is a place shaped by rain, books, community, and second chances, and I hope readers feel comforted while spending time there.”First Book in the Celyn Falls Romance SeriesStories for Rainy Days marks the beginning of the Celyn Falls Romance series, which will continue exploring life, relationships, and personal journeys within the fictional Welsh town introduced in the novel. Simon Hughes draws inspiration from North Wales, where he is based, as well as from his experiences travelling through more than 40 countries and hundreds of towns and villages around the world. His fiction often focuses on human connection, belonging, humour, and emotional healing. Here is a recent article published about the book The book is designed for readers who enjoy heartfelt romance, atmospheric storytelling, gentle humour, and emotionally grounded contemporary fiction.About Simon HughesSimon Hughes is a writer from North Wales whose fiction explores themes of love, memory, belonging, and second chances. His work blends romance, humour, emotional honesty, and strong community settings, often inspired by Wales and the people and places that shape everyday life. When he is not writing, Hughes enjoys reading, spending time with family, exploring Wales on his motorcycle, working on creative projects, and developing new story ideas over coffee.For more information about Stories for Rainy Days: A Celyn Falls Bookshop Romance, visit Amazon to purchase the book and follow future releases in the Celyn Falls Romance series.

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