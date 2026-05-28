Award-Winning Business Broker Mark Cardoza Expands into Idaho Market with First Choice Business Brokers

Mark and Team Idaho

IDAHO — First Choice Business Brokers - Idaho proudly welcomes award-winning business broker Mark Cardoza as the operator of its Idaho territory operations.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a proven track record in business brokerage, sales performance, and client service, Cardoza and his team bring a wealth of expertise and new opportunities to business owners throughout the region.Representing First Choice Business Brokers, Cardoza specializes in business valuation, business sales, strategic marketing, and transaction facilitation for entrepreneurs looking to buy, sell, or grow their businesses. His experience also includes sales management, professional development, and industry training, helping position Idaho business owners for long-term success in an evolving marketplace.Built on a foundation of professionalism, ethics, integrity, and client-first service, Cardoza’s office is committed to guiding buyers and sellers through transactions with transparency, accountability, and strong business principles. As business owners seek trusted advisors in an increasingly competitive market, First Choice Business Brokers - Idaho aims to provide experienced representation grounded in honesty, long-term relationships, and professional standards.Cardoza’s recent achievements within the First Choice Business Brokers network include:• 2025 Number One Runner-Up — Sales Brokerage Office• 2025 Number One Runner-Up — Sales Associate• 2025 Executive Club Award Recipient“We are excited to continue expanding our presence in Idaho with experienced leadership and a client-first approach,” said Cardoza. “Our goal is to provide Idaho business owners with the tools, guidance, and professional representation needed to maximize business value and create successful transactions while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and service.”About First Choice Business BrokersFounded in 1994, First Choice Business Brokers is one of the nation’s leading business brokerage organizations, with more than $15 billion in business listings and transactions facilitated nationwide. The company operates through a growing network of independent offices and professional brokers dedicated to helping entrepreneurs buy and sell businesses across a wide range of industries.About First Choice Business Brokers - IdahoFirst Choice Business Brokers - Idaho serves as the regional Idaho office within the national FCBB network, offering local expertise backed by decades of national business brokerage experience. The office provides professional business valuation, marketing, and brokerage services tailored to Idaho business owners and buyers.

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