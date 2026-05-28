Maryland Department of Environment Launches Online Environmental Service Center With Electronic Payment To Streamline Permit Process

Permit Turnaround Times Already 25 Percent Faster



BALTIMORE (May 28, 2026) – The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today launched a new online “Environmental Service Center” that streamlines the permit application process for businesses and residents across the state and accepts electronic payment.

By transitioning from traditional paper-based systems to a digital-first approach, MDE is removing the paper-driven bottlenecks that have historically slowed down the process. Turnaround times for permits at MDE improved by 25 percent last year and are projected to improve more with the streamlined process. The improvements are part of a broader commitment by the Moore-Miller Administration to modernize state government and improve customer service.

“For Marylanders opening a restaurant or a mobile car wash business, every minute and every dollar counts,” said Governor Wes Moore. “We are making sure that the process is quick and easy to follow so you can move on with making your business successful. By modernizing how we handle permits, we are making it easier for Marylanders to continue creating jobs and growing our economy.”

The service center is a centralized digital hub where applicants can search for permits, upload required documentation, and track their application status in real-time. The addition of electronic payment eliminates the need for applicants to mail physical checks, a step that previously added about two weeks to the processing timeline. MDE processes more than 9,000 permits annually.

Some examples of individual turnaround time improvements include:

Drinking Water Sampler Certifications: Reduced from 60 days down to 30 days, accelerating a vital public health process that sees over 1,400 applications annually.

General Permits for Discharge of Stormwater Associated with Construction Activity: Reduced from 45 days down to 30 days for over 2,400 registrants.

Radiation Machine Facility Registrations (Dental and Veterinarian): Reduced from 60 days down to 45 days for nearly 1,500 facilities.

Tidal Wetland Licenses and Permits (Minor Projects): Reduced from 90 days down to 46 days, expediting nearly 1,000 waterfront property and marina projects.

The first stage of the online service center includes over 40 different permit types, with plans to expand to additional permits over time.

“Our goal is to move at the speed of business while maintaining the highest environmental standards,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “We are a regulator, not a barrier. This is only the beginning of our efforts to improve online customer service.”

MDE created the Environmental Service Center in partnership with the Maryland Department of Information Technology’s Maryland Digital Service (MDDS). MDDS experts interviewed Marylanders who used the system to help design a system tailored to their unique needs.

“Marylanders deserve a responsive modern government that makes it easier for them to capture opportunity,” said Maryland Information Technology Secretary Katie Savage. “By modernizing systems and building with a Marylander-first approach, we are ensuring that innovations like the Maryland Service Center don’t just make the headlines, they make a real difference too.”



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