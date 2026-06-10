Revel Spirits Launches Only Ready to Pour Avila Cocktails

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (June 10, Minneapolis, MN) The ready to pour, Cuernavaca and Spicy Cuernavaca, by Revel Spirits Inc. are currently the only ready to pour Avila cocktails on the market to date. These beverages sport the same guidelines as the base Avila being additive-free. The Cuernavaca is a cocktail created in the city of Morelos, Mexico, which is where all Revel Avila is crafted. Once imported and the Avila arrives in Minnesota, it is sent to Minneapolis based distillery, Earl Giles. Here the Cuernavaca and Spicy Cuernavaca are mixed and canned to make the ready to pour versions available for mass distribution in the United States.

Behind the Cuernavaca beverages stand Minnesota native, Micah McFarlane, CEO of Revel and a globally renowned team of mixologist. Together, they have created a ready to pour cocktail that is a citrus-forward expression of Avila, layered with ginger, basil, and agave.

Minneapolis based Revel Spirits is known for pioneering the Avila category of Agave Spirits. It develops and imports perfectly pure, additive-free 100% Blue Weber agave spirits from Morelos, Mexico. Its core product line, Revel 88 Avila, serving as the foundation for its cocktail expressions. Revel has taken this pure Avila from Morelos, MX to the mass markets in the United States.

About Revel Spirits: Minneapolis based Revel Spirits is known for pioneering the Avila category of Agave Spirits. It develops and imports perfectly pure, additive-free 100% Blue Weber agave spirits from Morelos, Mexico. McFarlane launched Revel Spirits 2012. To date, Revel has sold thousands of liters and has 5 brands lines available throughout the country. When McFarlane brought his avila spirits to market back in 2012, it was not only a new product line, but a new product entirely.

About Avila: Avila is similar to both tequila and mezcal, giving off similar undertones as both well-known spirits, it can be used in the same drinks as like your favorite Margarita, and comes from a Mexican decent. But that is where the similarities end. Unlike tequila and mezcal, Avila is both smoked and steamed creating a unique taste with a smooth finish. Handmade in Morelos, Mexico, Revel spirits showcases the unique flavors available from topography found only in this specific region of Mexico. Together with local farmers and distillers, McFarlane found a spirit which rivals that of the top tequilas and mezcal in the market.

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