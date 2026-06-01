Derek Notman and Adam Holt Release Powerful Book Featuring Lessons From 100+ Fathers and Foreword by Sir Richard Branson

REBL Dad: What 100+ Fathers Reveal About Successful Leadership at Home and Work, a New Book by Derek Notman and Adam Holt, with Foreword by Sir Richard Branson.

Life is too short not to prioritize what truly matters, the people on the journey with us.” — H. Adam Holt

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two entrepreneurs, best friends, and devoted fathers have turned one powerful question, “Am I the best dad I can be?", into an inspiring roadmap for every father ready to lead with more purpose, presence, and intention. Today, Derek Notman and H. Adam Holt officially launch REBL Dad : What 100+ Fathers Reveal About Successful Leadership at Home and Work, a transformative book that draws on interviews with more than 100 respected fathers from around the world to uncover the real secrets of leading with purpose, in the office and at home.Launching just ahead of Father's Day on June 21st, REBL Dad couldn't be more timely. As conversations around modern fatherhood, work-life integration, and purposeful leadership continue to reshape culture, this book gives those conversations a powerful new voice, and every dad on your list a reason to reflect, lead, and show up differently.Born out of a multi-year journey that began during the upheaval of the global pandemic, REBL Dad stands for Responsible Entrepreneur Balanced Leader. The book captures raw, intimate stories and hard-won lessons from fathers across industries, income levels, and walks of life, men who have wrestled with the same tension between professional ambition and family presence that millions of dads face every day.About the BookREBL Dad is not a parenting manual or a productivity hack. It is a field guide forged from real experience, curated from conversations with founders, CEOs, community leaders, and everyday fathers who are constantly working on what it truly means to show up. The book explores modern views on time, presence, masculinity, and digital life, and contains over 300 micro-challenges readers can implement to redefine success on their own terms.The title carries the inspiration and foreword of Sir Richard Branson, himself a passionate advocate for family, adventure, and purpose-driven leadership, lending the project global credibility and reach. Notman and Holt also founded REBL Dads , a thriving global community and brotherhood of high-performing fathers that hosts annual Gatherings, including exclusive events on Necker Island.About the AuthorsDerek Notman is a serial entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and co-founder of REBL Dads. A former top-ranked financial advisor and fintech founder, Derek has built and sold multiple businesses while remaining deeply committed to his family. He believes that being a great dad and a high-performing professional are not in conflict, they are complementary.H. Adam Holt is a recovering financial planner, CEO of Asset-Map, and co-founder of REBL Dads who measures true success in “meaningful time.” Above all his professional titles, Adam’s most cherished role is father. He is driven by the conviction that simplifying the journey reveals what—and who—matters most.Why This Book, Why NowAt a time when conversations around masculinity, work-life integration, and redefining leadership are reshaping culture, REBL Dad arrives as a powerful, timely resource for entrepreneurs, executives, and any father who refuses to coast on autopilot. It is for the men who want to lead with purpose, raise strong families, and build a life they are proud of, without losing their edge.REBL Dad is available now on Amazon.Order at: amazon.com/dp/B0GZWW4FNBLearn more at: rebldads.com

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