CENTRAL TEXAS ANGEL NETWORK PORTFOLIO CLIMBS TO WELL OVER HALF A BILLION DOLLARS

CTAN released its 2025 portfolio metrics, showing a sharp increase in investment activity.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its founding in 2006, Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) has invested more than $140 million into over 233 early-stage companies, with a 4.3X return on invested capital, building a portfolio now valued at more than $604 million.CTAN released its 2025 portfolio metrics, showing a sharp increase in investment activity, continued portfolio performance despite a slower venture market, and growing financial outcomes for its members.The latest highlight from the portfolio is York Space Systems, one of CTAN’s unicorn’s, IPOing in January at $34/share.CTAN members invested $8 million in 2025, this marks the fourth year in a row that CTAN has increased its annual investment.“Our newer members are quickly seeing the value of investing alongside experienced investors who have spent decades building and scaling companies,” said Gary Forni, Managing Director of CTAN. “Some members choose to be highly engaged with founders, while others, especially Family Offices, are looking for a one-stop shop for their high-return startup investments. What brings many of both sides together is the desire to put both their capital and experience to work in building the next generation of companies.”While venture markets remained slower in 2025, CTAN’s portfolio continued to hold value across the broader portfolio, with several companies increasing markedly in valuation during the year.Founded in Austin in 2006, CTAN has become one of the most active angel investing organizations in the country, connecting accredited investors with high-growth startups across sectors including enterprise software, healthcare, aerospace, energy, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing.Learn more about membership and upcoming opportunities on our website: https://ctan.com About Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN):Having invested $142.4 million in 233 companies since 2006, Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) is one of the most active angel investing groups in the United States. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CTAN brings together more than 140 accredited investors from a wide range of industries. The network pairs capital with mentorship and strategic guidance, helping early-stage companies scale while driving economic growth across the region.Contact Information:Gary ForniManaging DirectorCentral Texas Angel Network (CTAN)gary@ctan.com

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