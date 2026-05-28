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Minister Heydon welcomes new Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine

“Minister Collins’ previous position as Minister of State at the Department of Justice, and prior to that at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, ensures that he brings invaluable experience to his new position. I am fortunate to know the new Minister well and am delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside him now in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.”

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Minister Heydon welcomes new Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine

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